Advertisement

Photo credit: Jamal Igle (AHOY Comics)

Photo credit: Alan Robinson (AHOY Comics)

Advertisement

Jamal Igle has drawn a cover version for AHOY Comics Penultimate # 1, Igle is a regular at AHOY and draws her Dragonfly & Dragonflyman series.

penultimate turns out of the last steel cage! Anthology by the editor, which deals in more detail with the story of the writer Tom Peyer and the artist Alan Robinson about male superhero boredom.

Photo credit: Jamal Igle (AHOY Comics)

“Penultiman, the penultimate stage of human evolution, is the largest, best looking, and most admired superhero in the world!” reads AHOY’s description of the series. “So how can he stop hating himself? His Android obsession, Antepenultiman, believes he knows the answer!”

Penultimate # 1 is due on May 6th.