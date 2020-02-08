Jake Paul triggers rumors that he is going to meet Julia Rose from AYTO in Tana Mongeau Split - see PDA photo

Advertisement

Is Julia Rose the one for Jake Paul? The YouTuber has posted a brilliant, flirty selfie with the star “AYTO” on Instagram, and his followers have been thinking that they might be able to court after his Tana broke up!

One month later Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau Introduced as “taking a break” from their short-lived marriage, the YouTube star appears to have moved on with another blonde. Jake, 23, had followers who flipped out on Instagram when he posted a particularly flirting picture that includes Are You The One. star Julia RoseFebruary 26. The February 7 release reveals how Jake kisses Julia on the cheek as she cradles his face in her fingers and twists. He labeled it “Bro na and”. The feedback went up in the air, mostly with individuals telling them how cute they looked collectively. Mike Majlak von Impaulsive indicated that in some cases something had gotten together between Jake and Julia and commented: “In the end.” See the picture of Jake and Julia below!

A fan only expressed it fully, with the comment: “So confused about your entire life, but okay, I hope you [sic] are happy.” In line with the sixth website, Julia was shaped by Jake’s facet all week, as well as his boxing match AnEsonGib in Miami! They even celebrated with Tana on one level. Julia posted a hot picture of that night on Instagram confirming that she and Tana touched tongues in a membership. She labeled it, “This is how it happened @ Tanamongeau”. To say the least, Jake was there. He said: “Imma is actually dying.” Get down, boy.

Jake fans could recognize Julia as the miracle from his music video “These Days”, which premiered in December. Julia was previously engaged to Stephen McHughshe met on the MTV giveaway Are you the one? Stephen made the request in 2019, and it’s unclear when they split up.

Advertisement

Jake and Tana had an elaborate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2019 after a really temporary engagement. By January 2020, the couple announced in two lighthearted Instagram posts that they had taken a break in their relationship. Tana was confused that she had “made a great buddy forever” when he came to Jake, and he explained that he would love his buddy at any time.