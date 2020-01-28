Jake Muzzin from Toronto Maple Leafs says he would like to sign on team again

Advertisement

The Toronto Maple Leafs got an important defender back on Monday when they activated Jake Muzzin from the injured reserve in time to play against the Nashville Predators – and Muzzin expressed interest in staying longer than the remaining 33 games of the season.

“The organization, the way they look after us, the people here, the atmosphere in the city when it comes to hockey is huge,” Muzzin told TSN. “Being close to home is always a nice touch, especially when there is a small child around. So there are many good things and I would love to stay here.”

Questions about the future of Muzzin, who is in the final season of a five-year deal he originally signed with the Los Angeles Kings, were asked by TSN’s Darren Dreger. Unless nothing has changed in the past few days, the negotiations between Muzzins’ camp and Toronto are still ongoing. Muzzin, now 30 years old, will certainly strive for a longer term contract as a freelance agent, but Dreger said he would be shocked if the Leafs offered him more than five years on his next contract.

“It’s what it is, it’s part of hockey,” said Muzzin when asked about his contract. “I’m just concentrating on getting back into the game tonight and getting this team on the right side.”

Muzzin forgave about a month after breaking his foot in the game against the New Jersey Devils on December 27th. The Leafs were 4: 3 without Muzzin in the lineup and lost the top defender Morgan Rielly due to a long-term injury. Muzzin’s return should ease some concerns about how the defenses will hold up during the season’s regular stretch run. he averages the second most ice age (21 minutes and 21 seconds per game) on the club behind Rielly.

The Woodstock, Ont. Native Americans even played 27 minutes in a refreshing game with Toronto’s AHL partner, Marlies, last week.

“I wanted to feel like it – no matter what. It was a good way to get it out of the way,” Muzzin told reporters about his conditioning game.

“In many ways, Muzzin is the conscience of our team,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told NHL.com on Sunday. “(He) speaks a lot, has a great presence and great experience. It means so much for our rear end.”

The Maple Leafs (25-17-7, 57 points) are returning four points from the playoff race of the Eastern Conference after the All-Star break on Monday.

