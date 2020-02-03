Jake Gyllenhaal's rescued dog is a Great Dane, not a Dalmatian

Advertisement

Last week we reported that Jake Gyllenhaal saved a “great Dalmatian” who bought freely in a busy Tribeca intersection.

Now that we’re painfully conscious, it wasn’t really a Dalmatian – the beast was a Harlequin Great Dane. We admit it: we are usually not specialists in dog breeds, and our understanding of Dalmatians is at best incomplete.

After the unique story ran, we bought calls, text, emails, and, ultimately, The Minimize even printed a 600-word “investigation” known as “Jake Gyllenhaal saved a Dalmatian”. , , or did he? “

Advertisement

Before Ronan Farrow writes an outline of the scandal – we suggest “Fetch and Kill” – we are determined to make an apology for the misidentified doggie.

As for the brilliant aspect, the dog that Gyllenhaal saved has now even got his personal Instagram account – because of his newly discovered awareness.