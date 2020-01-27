Advertisement

Filmmaker Jagan Shakti, director of Akshay Kumar’s main character Mission Mangal, was reportedly diagnosed with a blood clot in the brain and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. According to a recent report, his condition is still serious and he is currently under strict medical supervision.

Another report suggests that Jagan passed out while he was with his friends. He was immediately taken to the hospital and his family members also came soon.

Mission Mangal, which marked his directorial debut, also played Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, and centered around ISRO’s Mars Orbiter mission launched in 2013 and the ISRO scientists who made it possible. The film went pretty well at the box office and brought in over 200 crore.

We pray for Jagan's speedy recovery.

