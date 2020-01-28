Jagan Shakti: Bollywood News is recovering, according to Mission Mangal producer R Balki

Advertisement

Jagan Shakti, debutant at Mission Mangal, recently collapsed while meeting friends. He was taken to Kokilaben Hospital, where he was operated on after a clot was found in his brain. The film’s producer, R Balki, who was also Jagan Shakti’s mentor, said the director is recovering after the operation and there is no need to worry.

Dalip Tahil, who was shocked to hear the news, said he would visit as soon as the hospital allowed. He said he heard that Akshay Kumar was among the first to admit and blame him for things.

Sanjay Kapoor, who played Vidya Balan’s husband, hoped to recover soon.

Jagan Shakti has the next project, Ikka, that is making Hindi from the Tamil film Kaththi.

