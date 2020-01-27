Advertisement

Jaden Smith, the son of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, congratulated “boyfriend” Tyler the Creator after the rapper won the Grammy Awards for best contemporary urban album for Igor on Sunday evening.

This is not the first time that Jaden has made reference to Tyler because his boyfriend and the fans still do not know if it is true or if it is a gag in progress.

can you tell me if they are really boyfriends or not?

Jaden told fans at a 2018 concert at Camp Flog Gnaw Tyler in Los Angeles that rapper Tyler the Creator, the festival host, was her boyfriend.

Smith said to the crowd, “I want to tell you … Tyler doesn’t mean, but Tyler is my mom f *** ing boyfriend and he’s been my mom f *** ing boyfriend all my life f ** * ing! … Tyler The Creator is my mother’s boyfriend! That’s right!… Tyler The Creator is my damn boyfriend, if you take anything away from this f *** ing show, that’s what you take away! “

Tyler was seen in the stands smiling and waving at Smith. It is not known if Smith was joking, but he followed up on the statement with a tweet that said, “Yup @tylerthecreator I told everyone you can’t deny it now.”

In August 2017, Tyler revealed that he had a boyfriend in his teens during an interview on Koopz Tunes’ Know Wave radio podcast.

Tyler said after the host suggested he was more open-minded than in the past: “I had a boyfriend when I was fifteen in the f ** king Hawthorne. If it’s not open-minded, I don’t know what it is. “

The lyrics to several songs from Tyler’s 2017 album Scum F ** k Flower Boy have sparked speculation that he is going out gay.

Said Tyler in his acceptance speech for the Grammy Awards: “I never felt fully accepted in rap and all that. So, for you to always be by my side and take me here, I really appreciate that. And I don’t know if he’s there, but I really want to thank Pharrell Williams, because again, growing up, feeling aloof from a lot of the things I saw on TV, this man allowed me to be comfortable with myself and opened doors that you could not imagine before I met him and when I met him. “

