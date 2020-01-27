Advertisement

Nigel Farage and Jacob Rees-Mogg MP. (Photo by Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

2016 Getty Images

Jacob Rees-Mogg was criticized for claiming that Brexit could lead Britain into a “golden age,” but it was up to the country to “make it one”.

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of his journalism and we hope that you are proud of it. If you appreciate what we do, you can help us by contributing to the cost of our journalism

The outspoken Brexiteer has written a statement for the Daily Mail, comparing Brexit to the time when “powerful Augustus suppressed the riots and unrest in ancient Rome and ushered in a new golden age”.

In his article, he claimed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson “ushered in a new era in reviving our nation” and that the government was investing in a “dynamic, outward-looking economy”.

Despite the trust in his article, Rees-Mogg is rather reserved with the associated tweet. He says, “This could be a golden age, it will be up to us to make it one.”

But his utterances drew much contempt, especially as Rees-Mogg previously said it could take half a century for Britain to take advantage of Brexit,

A Twitter user has noted a change in Brexiteers’ tactics. They said, “This is the beginning of the next stage. The stage in which they manage to put responsibility back on the plebs so it won’t be the leader if things go wrong.”

“Not so fast. It’s up to you now – your responsibility,” Sarah Rosemary replied.

“Jacob mixes the dark age with the golden age,” wrote Colin Morley.

“How are we going to say when it arrived, Jacob?” David asked Aaronovitch.

“Only fascists speak of” golden times, “said Chrissie Grech.

“Maybe a golden age for tax evasion,” tweeted Adrian McGuiness.

“Could, would, should, Mr. Rees-Mogg … could have been a decade without isolationism, reduced security, and no viable trade agreements. But you’ll still be fine, and that’s all that matters,” tweeted Jonathan Banks.

“A golden age doesn’t start with shooting yourself in the foot,” said another.

“It could have been the golden age if we had stayed in the EU,” said Kevin Rampling. “As you said, it will take 50 years for us to regain our position. In the meantime, you have dropped us from fifth to seventh among the largest economies and companies moving to the EU or closing exponentially. Welcome to the Tory United Kingdom and Gibraltar European Union membership referendum. “

