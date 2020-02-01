JACKSON WANG PROTAGONIZES THE NEW ADIDAS CAMPAIGN

Advertisement

Adidas recently launched its new marketing campaign by joining artists including Blackpink, Pharrel, Yara Shahidi, Anitta and Jackson Wang. To provide a sequel, the official report on this sport model in Korea has shared certain person video clips of these stars, each of which expresses its concepts in the mind of “employees”.

Jackson was no exception and through his clip you can see how the rapper from Got7 wears completely different garments of the model while reflecting and expressing his ideas for teamwork.

합니다 다섯 번째 팀 스타 스타 의, Jackson 을 을 소개.

“우리 우리 가 함께 라면 낼 수 있는 가능성 은 더 커진다고 생각.”

@ jacksonwang852g7 # ChangeIsATeamSport # 스타 함께 라면 가 가 슈퍼 # 스타 스타 # Famous Person #adidasOriginals # 아디다스 오리지널 스 pic.twitter.com/3aLPNU92WF

– adidas Originals (@Originals_kr) January 30, 2020

“It doesn’t matter how sensible you are as a person. No matter how artistic you are, you want a complete staff. The possibilities of an employee are always higher than that of a person.”

Jackson has always been shaped by the way he talks about his work groups and how thankful he is with them, everyone in Got7 and with Team Wang. So the narrative may be very in tune with the person, in the Seunie it is all time proven.

Previously, Got7 had already worked with Adidas for its dance model Eyes on you and Lullaby. What do you think of these collaborations?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-DsGlNR5vk (/ embed)