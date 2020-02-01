Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

There is little dialogue in Jack Ryan’s second season, but there are more than enough chases and explosions to fill the silence.

The second season of the Amazon drama will bring John Krasinski’s CIA representative to South America. There he wants to look for a possibly suspicious charge of illegal weapons in the Venezuelan jungle. However, when his investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the Venezuelan president starts a counterattack that directs Jack and his fellow campaigners on a world mission to quell the president’s shameful conspiracy.

The minute-long promo embedded above offers a style of the chaotic journey Jack expects in the upcoming episodes, along with shoot-outs, parachute jumps, and some daring jumps from skyscrapers. (And furtive looks. So many furtive looks.)

Advertisement

Jack Ryan – which has already been renewed for a third Season – will add a number of new players in the second year, along with Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) as impressive agent Harriet “Harry” Baumann and Michael Kelly (Home of Playing Cards) as CIA area officer Mike November, each of whom appears to be among them Teaser above.

Amazon has yet to announce a premiere date for Jack Ryan’s second season. Check out the entire teaser trailer above and write a comment with your ideas!