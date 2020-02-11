JACK BLACK for drawing TENACIOUS D comic based on POST-APOCALYPTO

Advertisement

Jack Black

Photo credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

Credit: Jack Black (Fantagraphics)

There was the film; there was the album; there was the tour; and now the last piece of Tenacious D’s masterful post-apocalypto universe: the graphic novel with accompanying audio! Exactly, JB & KG are pleased to announce that they have worked with FANTAGRAPHICS to create this piece of literary magic.

Post-Apocalypto, the comic by JB & KG, was entirely hand-drawn by JB and will cause a sensation this fall.

True to the title, Post-Apocalypto finds Tenacious D after the detonation of an atomic bomb in a world of complete destruction. The duo survive the attack in a classic cinematic way (a good old impenetrable refrigerator from the 1950s) and soon learn that the explosion has created new forms of evil. It quickly becomes clear that Tenacious D must save the world for humanity to win.