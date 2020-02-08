Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez was co-headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira last Sunday. During the performance, J. Lo’s daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz came out to sing “Let’s Get Loud” and interpolated a few lines from Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The USA”. And last night, J. Lo was a guest on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she collapsed her Super Bowl appearance and discussed the “Born In The USA” moment.

In the interview, Lopez said that she had asked Springsteen for permission beforehand and that he watched the mid-term show and enjoyed it. “He called for the Super Bowl and said,” You girls can really sing and dance! “He said.” He and his wife Patti (Scialfi) enjoyed listening to the song. “Watch their interview with Jimmy Fallon. (Jimmy Fallon also breaks out his Bruce impression if you like that.)

