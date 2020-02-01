Advertisement

As a star of the Houston Texans, J.J. Watt is a family title in the soccer world! Here are 5 points you should know about NFL affiliate internet hosting “SNL” for the first time.

Football fans, prepare your popcorn: J.J. wattThe 30-year-old is ready for his Saturday Night Time Dwell debut! The NFL star’s internet hosting presence is fully aligned with the Super Bowl weekend, and not the first time he’s showing off his emerging talents with a credit for Mila Kunis“Unhealthy mothers and a look at New Woman. “SNL !!!! I can’t even pretend to hide my pleasure from this haha! “An enthusiastic JJ tweeted on January 21st.” This is something very special and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity for Lorne and everyone involved at @nbcsnl, “he added. Here are 5 points that you should know about the Athletes should know who has a five-time all-professional and a five-time professional bowl choice!

1. He is from Wisconsin. J.J. Justin James Watt was born on March 22, 1989 as the son of old Connie and John Watt. As a teenager, he played soccer at his Alma-Mater Pewaukee Excessive College, where he received several awards along with the Woodland Convention participant of the 12-month award and the group’s MVP title. J.J. is the oldest of three siblings, and his brothers Derek and T.J. are also in the NFL and enjoy for the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

2. He is not the primary NFL participant hosting SNL. J.J. is the 11th NFL participant to host NBC’s long-standing sketch program and become a member of soccer stars like brothers Peyton and Eli Manning. Tom Brady and Joe Montana, Nevertheless, it was a few years ago that an NFL star came on stage: Tom was a guest again in 2005, Peyton performed in 2007 and Eli in 2012. J.J. can also be the 27th athlete who has the honor and provides a reasonably unique membership!

3. He acted earlier than. During J.J. Born in Wisconsin, he is no stranger to cameras interested in football and has dipped his toes in the apparent world over the years. The charismatic end of the defensive looked at the unhealthy mothers of 2016 who took over from coach Craig. He also performed in a 2015 episode of New Woman along with several cameos in the football-inspired sequence The League. J.J. also has experience in the area of ​​internet hosting and in 2016, in addition to being the reporter for sports activities, he took the helm at the CMT Music Awards Erin Andrews,

4. J.J. is engaged to a soccer star. The 30-year-old asked the friend the question Kealia Ohai, 27, back in Might. “I am the happiest man on earth. #SheSaidYes”, JJ tweeted on May 26, 2019. Kealia can also be an experienced athlete – to get started as a young lady – and is now joining the Nationwide Ladies Soccer League with the Chicago Pink Stars on, the couple restarted advertising after their gathering in 2016 through their sister Megan, who is married to JJ’s teammate Brian Cushingand made their relationship public in 2017. “The rumors are true. We advertise, “said Kealia again in 2017 in the podcast about 2 Up Entrance Soccer.” I have J.J. for a very, very long time and we were really nice buddies all the time. “

5. He is successful in the soccer world. After a profitable stay in school soccer with the Wisconsin Badgers, J.J. was designed by the Houston Texans as part of the first edition of the 2011 NFL Draft. He is also an All-Professional five times and a Professional Bowl five times and has honored the AP NFL Defensive Participant of the 12-month award three times in his first five Texan years. The star contestant was named Sportsman Illustrated as a twelve-month athlete in 2017 for his charitable endeavors, including raising $ 37 million for households affected by Hurricane Harvey.