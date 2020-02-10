Advertisement

Living as a Pacific Islander in Australia means having a social gathering every weekend, whether it’s a birthday, wedding, fundraiser for medical treatments, or a traditional rite of passage.

More recently, however, the community has come together to mobilize our population, to call for a stronger climate protection program, and to have a darker tone.

Today, my Pacific brothers and sisters will meet in Parliament House out of solidarity with the First Nations peoples and bushfire-stricken families to challenge the Minerals Council as a notorious climate cracker and to urge the Australian government to remove everything binds to them. The Australian government must recognize that the trail of destruction is on its doorstep.

It makes me sad that despite all the work that we have done worldwide in this movement, we are still struggling to survive. We are witnessing the destruction the Pacific has already faced in Australia.

In the past 10 years, the Pacific Islands have experienced 77 intense tropical cyclones, killing a total of 141 people. 12 of these tropical cyclones occurred in the off-season. These numbers don’t seem like much compared to other countries, but considering that the total population in the South Pacific is only 2.5 million, these numbers are hard hit.

More frequent and far more intense natural disasters have left a trail of physical and emotional destruction that stretches across the Pacific Islands and is now pulling our necks down here in Australia.

For years, the governments of the Pacific Islands have been calling on industrialized countries to stop using fossil fuels and move quickly to cleaner energy sources. It is the larger industrialized countries that are most responsible for the fact that a large number of greenhouse gases are emitted into the atmosphere, which causes climate change and devastates our nations in the Pacific.

Data from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows that the average global ocean surface temperature – the temperature of the upper meters of the ocean – has increased by approximately 0.13 ° C per decade.

It is Newton’s third law: there will be a reaction.

Climate change means extreme weather events, loss of life and property, loss of species and ecosystem and unfortunately forced migration.

No region will be spared the effects of climate change. Some of the areas that are now considered “safer” can have huge direct and indirect consequences. However, the Pacific region will be particularly affected by the warming. We are already seeing some places, such as Kiribati and the Marshall Islands, which are unsuitable for human life due to the rise in temperature.

This trail of destruction by the fossil fuel industry is becoming increasingly apparent in Australia as forest fires have broken out across the country. Climate change and global warming will definitely make fires much more likely and intense if they occur.

As a Pacific Islander woman who has experienced the horror and continues to experience how difficult it is to survive in these conditions, I urge the Australian government to end its support for the fossil fuel industry immediately.

Subsidies and other direct and indirect financing for the fossil fuel industry must be stopped immediately. Instead, these resources should be redirected to a fair transition to a much less destructive renewable energy infrastructure.

To ensure the survival of the Pacific people and Australians, we must take immediate and urgent action before further damage is done.

Jacynta Fuamatu is a Samoan Australian artist, fashion designer, member of the Council of Elders for the Pacific Climate Warriors and organizer of 350.org Australia.