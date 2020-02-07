It's still snowing in Denver. Another foot of snow possible in the mountains; Precise day of the weather warning

Advertisement

Denver – Denver was hit overnight with a 4 to 8 inch snow pile. Another 1-3 inches are possible today. The snow runs out this afternoon / tonight.

The winter weather warnings for Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins apply late into the night.

The main snow band wobbles around making forecasting a challenge. Sometimes the snow stops snowing, then it will stick again.

The mountains were 1-2 feet overnight. An additional foot probably I-70 and North. The avalanche danger is “high”, 4 out of 5 on the danger scale.

Saturday will be significantly drier. Highs 40s in Denver with a lot of melting.

The next snow comes late Saturday morning on Sunday morning. 1 inch snow accumulation in Denver. 3-8 inches in the mountains.

Monday drier.

