Sana Khan and choreographer Melvin Louis went their separate ways. Buzz is that she accused him of cheating on her.

The two, who were open about their relationship, often shared beloved images on their respective social media handles. It was on Melvin’s birthday last year that Sana Khan officially made her relationship on Instagram. “I never thought I could love someone so much until I met you. Some people spend their whole lives looking for what I found in you. I fall in love with you every day. You make me a better person. There are so many good things that I learn from you every day. Words will never be enough to express my love and gratitude. I am very lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for choosing me. I love you forever, “Sana wrote with a photo.

In the post, Sana Khan also said that she fell in love with Melvin Louis because he didn’t know a million things that he did. “If I did something right in my life, I gave my heart to you,” she wrote.

Now the posts have disappeared. Sana has reduced all of her positions at Melvin. According to reports that went online, Sana found out that Melvin was apparently cheating on her, and that caused her to cancel it. She also apparently informed her friends that Melvin was abusive towards her.

