Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her acting skills and high quality work, experiences the most amazing and busy phase of her life. Fatima has a number of projects behind her and is in the midst of the varied character that she overshadows. In such a hectic schedule, she still managed to give her fan a little insight into one of her next projects and to share a still image with Rajkummar Rao, her co-star from Ludo.

The actress took part in her social media and posted the teasing picture with the caption #ludo @rajkummar_rao. Immediately, with the drop of the eye, her fans started to pour into their love and we are all super excited.

Have a look here:

In silence, Fatima and her co-star Rajkumar Rao can be seen in a simple setup in a car. She wears a salwar suit with minimal makeup and braids and gives us a girl next door. Fatima will next be seen in Anurag Basus Ludo alongside Rajkumar Rao and in Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari along with Manoj Bajpayee. The cast in such diverse projects will lead to an upward trend among mainstream cinema audiences.

Fatima, who is now preparing and shooting for Anurag Basus Ludo, has shared a still from the film on her social media, and the audience is thrilled.

Fatima’s appearance in Dangal remains in the heart of the audience. Fatima has made a name for herself as a director with promising achievements, and 2020 looks very promising with an outstanding cast.

