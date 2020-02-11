It's getting sunny today; The next snow comes Wednesday afternoon

Advertisement

The snow has ended, but the streets are covered with snow. We saw 2-4 “accumulation. In Weld County and around DIA there is thick fog. The sky is clear with a lot of sunshine today. Highs around 32.

The mountains are also becoming sunny. High in the single digits and among teenagers.

On Wednesday morning it will be cloudy, but as the next storm approaches, the clouds will increase. In Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins, snow is possible until Wednesday afternoon / night. 1-2 ” snow accumulation.

The mountains can expect snow on Wednesday afternoon / night. 1 to 4 inch accumulation.

Friday drier.

The mountains snow lightly on Saturday. Heavy snow arrives in the mountains on Sunday and Monday. 4-8 inch accumulation.

The front range usually stays dry from Saturday to Sunday. High in the 40s.

