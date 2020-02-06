Italy: Two people killed in train derailment near Milan

Advertisement

The cause of the accident is still unclear, but it occurred in an area where maintenance work was carried out. (Photo Reuters / Polizia di Stato)

A high-speed train derailed on Thursday morning between the Italian cities of Milan and Bologna. Local media reported that two people, including the driver, were killed. 27 other people were injured, but none are in critical condition.

Italian news agency ANSA said the other death was also an access person. A train cleaner had suffered several broken bones, but was not classified as life-threatening.

The Frecciarossa train left Milian at 5:10 a.m. local time and the accident occurred at 5:35 a.m. The engine and at least one carriage fell off the track in the early morning near the town of Lodi, said the Italian rail operator Rete Ferroviaria Italiana. It had been shipped to Salerno, south of Naples.

The train was described by the Italian daily Corriere della Sera as “not overcrowded”.

Initial reports indicated that the engine had detached itself from the rest of the train and crashed into a nearby building. At least one carriage, probably the crew compartment, had jumped over the tracks and driven several meters parallel to the railway line.

The cause of the accident is still unclear, but it occurred in an area where maintenance work was carried out.

Italy’s rail network is severely disrupted. All high-speed trains between Milan and Bologna have been temporarily suspended.

The Prefect of Lodi, Marcello Cardona, relieved that there were no more victims, said, “There could have been a bloodbath.”

He added that emergency services were on site and that investigators were already investigating the incident. Minister of Transport Paola De Micheli was also on the way.

