An Egyptian researcher studying in Italy was arrested on arrival in Cairo for “harm to national security”, which raised the alarm among Italian authorities who fear a repeat of the case of murdered Italian doctoral student Giulio Regeni.

Patrick Zaky, a doctoral student at the University of Bologna, was arrested while visiting a family at Cairo Airport. Zaky is a researcher on gender and human rights at the Egyptian Initiative for Personality Rights (EIPR) in Cairo. He said he was secretly picked up from the airport and interrogated at Egyptian State Security agencies in Cairo and Mansoura, his hometown.

“He was beaten, electrocuted, threatened, and interviewed on various issues related to his work and activism,” said the EIPR. The claims regarding his treatment could not be independently verified immediately.

The Italian authorities quickly raised the alarm because Zaky was detained. The State Department informed the Italian intelligence service Ansa that Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio “has been closely monitoring the case and has already contacted the Italian embassy in Cairo for information on the arrest of the student.”

Regeni disappeared on January 25, 2016, four months after his arrival in Cairo to do a doctorate on unions. His body, which showed signs of persistent and brutal torture, was found nine days later on a remote desert road in Cairo. In 2018, the Italian prosecutor named five members of the Egyptian police and national security service as suspects for his disappearance.

According to the EIPR, Zaky has been exposed to “harm to national security” and other allegations, including instigating unlicensed protests, trying to overthrow the state, spreading false news, and promoting terrorism. The Egyptian government information service released a statement citing an undisclosed source of security and reiterated that Zaky was an Egyptian citizen and was arrested at the behest of the prosecutor, “who decided to detain him for 15 days pending an investigation.”

Despite ongoing cooperation on issues such as the civil war in Libya, the Regeni case remains an obstacle in Italian-Egyptian relations, and this may be worsened by Zaky’s arrest. Italy commemorated its ambassador to Cairo from April 2016 to September the following year. The Italian parliament ended relations with Egypt in November 2018, and an ongoing investigation by the Italian parliament into the Regeni case continues to accuse the Egyptian authorities and citizens of complicity in his disappearance and murder.

Erasmo Palazzotto, president of the parliamentary inquiry into Regeni’s death, tweeted: “How do you still think Egypt is a safe country? The Italian government can no longer bury its head against a country that continues to violate human rights in this way. “

Zaky spoke about the reprisals against Egyptian activists and civil society in 2018 and told the Italian news agency Dire: “We are fighting for our activists, but also for Giulio Regeni … institutions are trying to prevent people from talking about it. Protests are not allowed. We NGOs are exposed to threats. “

Alessandra Ballerini, the Italian lawyer of the Regeni family, made a joint statement with the Italian doctoral and research association, students from the University of Bologna and the student association Link.

“We are joining the Regeni family’s voice by asking the government to add Egypt to the list of unsafe countries and calling the Italian ambassador of Egypt back to Italy for consultations,” they said. “In this case, Egypt once again shows the ruthlessness of its dictatorship.”

Riccardo Noury, a spokesman for Amnesty International in Italy, said Italian and university authorities have an obligation to protect Zaky. “It is worrying that Zaky was probably spied on in Italy, where he did a Masters in Gender Studies,” he added. “We are concerned about these 15 days in prison. It is a strategy that Egypt uses to silence people who then remain in prison for months or years while the world forgets them. “