Italian basketball in week-long mourning for Kobe Bryant

MILAN, Italy – NBA legend Kobe Bryant will be mourned for a week in Italy where he spent a good part of his childhood, said the Italian basketball federation (FIP) on Monday, January 27.

A minute’s silence is observed before competitions for each age group in honor of Kobe, of which FIP President Giovanni Petrucci said, “is and will always be linked to Italy.”

“It is a small but genuine and deserved gesture to honor the life and memory of Kobe Bryant, an absolute champion who always had Italy in his heart,” said Petrucci.

Kobe, 41, lost his life in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 7 other people.

Bryant lived in Italy between the ages of 6 and 13 when his father, Joe Bryant, a professional basketball player, played for different teams.

The family first lived in the central city of Rieti. They later moved to Reggio Calabria in southern Italy, Pistoia in Tuscany and Reggio Emilia in the north.

His former team, NPC Rieti, placed a children’s photo of Kobe together with the tribute: “You made us dream, feel and especially fall in love. It was in Rieti that you first started to make your little opponents cry. We are proud to be the first you saw in court. We will never forget you, Kobe. ”

Kobe often described Reggio Emilia as “a special place” where “I became what I am”.

Ci hai fatto sognare, emozionare ma soprattutto innamorare. A Rieti hai cominciato a distant piangere i tuoi piccoli primi avversari. Siamo orgogliosi di essere stati i primi a vederti calcare i campi.Non ti dimenticheremo mai Kobe # kobebryant #blackmanba #basket #Rieti #npc #NBA pic.twitter.com/99UsLYQ5hV

– NPC Rieti (@npcrieti) January 26, 2020

“Forever one of us,” placed the local basketball team Pallacanestro Reggiana, alongside photos of him as part of his youth team.

“Kobe Bryant grew up here and he was a Reggiano for all of us. He left us today. A basketball legend who will forever remember our entire city with affection and gratitude. Ciao Kobe,” Reggio Emilia’s mayor Luca Vecchi wrote on Facebook .

Per semper uno di noi pic.twitter.com/MaPrV7Jjpf

– Pall. Reggiana (@PallacReggiana) January 26, 2020

– Rappler.com

.

