Donald Trump delivered a triumphant, mocking, vitriolic, and vulgar speech at the White House on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the acquittal during his impeachment process the night before in the U.S. Senate.

In a boisterous mood, the US President held up the front page of the Washington Post with the heading “Trump acquitted” and said: “I went through hell wrongly, I did nothing wrong.” Then he asked to frame the newspaper.

Trump spoke to senior government officials, members of the Trump family, and Republican members of Congress in the East Room who repeatedly burst into applause. He said, “This is not a press conference, there is no speech – it is a celebration.”

He initially accused the “dirty bulls” of US intelligence agencies from launching an investigation into Russia in the 2016 elections, and last year launched a pressure campaign against Ukraine to take action against his democratic rival, which was the subject of the impeachment investigation.

“It was corrupt, it was dirty bulls and that should never happen to another president. It’s a shame … they were bad people. If this had happened to President Obama, many people would have been in prison for many years, ”he said.

Trump was acquitted in his Senate trial, which was the result of a four-month investigation into the two impending impeachment proceedings – abuse of power and congressional handicap – for threatening the Ukrainian government by withholding military aid until then agreed to Trump’s domestic rivals to investigate and block witnesses and evidence from Congress investigators.

The acquittal on Wednesday shortly after 4 p.m. local time in Washington ended the threat that Trump would resign and complete the impeachment process.

The senators voted to not blame Trump, although some Republicans said Trump’s behavior in relation to Ukraine was seriously inappropriate, and the Democrats accused the president of using foreign connections to cheat in the 2020 elections.

Trump was the third president in US history to be indicted by the House of Representatives but was acquitted in a Senate trial. A two-thirds majority of 67 senators would have been required to remove him.

Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote for Trump’s conviction, and he was the only senator in history to vote to remove a president from his own party in an impeachment process.

“I support a lot of what the President did,” said Romney in the Senate. “But my promise to God to apply impartial justice required that I put my personal feelings and political prejudices aside.

“The president is guilty of an obvious abuse of public trust. Spoiling a choice to stay in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive breach of oath I can imagine. “

Nevertheless, Trump took his acquittal as a victory for his government, his party, and above all, for himself.

Thursday’s speech quickly turned into a screed against any investigation into his government, beginning with Special Representative Robert Mueller’s investigation into the interference of the Russian elections.

“We went through Russia first, Russia, Russia,” said Trump. “It was all nonsense.”

For comparison with Bill Clinton addressed the public after he was acquitted by the Senate in 1999 for lying to Congress about his affair with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern, and began by saying how “deeply sorry” he was for his actions.

In contrast, Trump came across his main defendants – Democratic House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi and chief prosecutor for the trial before the president, California Congressman Adam Schiff.

“The corrupt Adam Schiff. He should have written the script, but unfortunately he went into politics, ”Trump said to the partisans’ laughter.

Then he added: “Nancy Pelosi is a terrible person.”

He again scolded what he called the “false” intelligence dossier that former British MI6 officer Christopher Steele had compiled and presented to the FBI in 2017 that allegedly had secret contacts between Trump’s 2016 election campaign and Moscow – and that of the Russian Secret Service personally had compromise material about Trump.

“Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee paid millions for this fake dossier,” he said on Thursday.

The president also returned on the subject of former FBI director James Comey. who was fired by Trump almost three years ago.

“If I hadn’t fired James Comey, who was a disaster by the way, I probably wouldn’t even be here,” said Trump.

Trump referred to Comey as a “bastard” and attacked “the best scum” at the FBI, referring to the top management of the office to investigate his behavior.

And Trump released a play-by-play report on the 2017 shooting at a baseball training session in Congress near Washington, where seriously injured Republican Congressman Steve Scalise made hand movements to mimic the gunfire.

“Everyone ran into the dugout,” he said, referring to the police who had cleared the shooter out of the way. “These two people stormed forward, boom, boom, boom.”

Trump said Scalise had probably “set a record for blood loss” and congratulated Congressman that “he looks better now”.

Towards the end, he said: “The Democrats say they want to heal this country. You want to destroy this country. “