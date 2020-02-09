It absolutely blew us away - Coyote and badger travel together in a viral clip

Advertisement

Researchers in California have made recordings of a coyote and a tie together that they think may be ‘the first of its kind’.

The clip, in which a coyote appears to be waiting for a tie before the couple crosses underneath a highway, was recorded in November 2019 before being widely shared on social media on Tuesday.

“For people like us who study these things on the spot, it’s the best kind of footage we could ever dream of,” Neal Sharma, Nature Link Program Manager at the Peninsula Open Space Trust told PA agency.

“It definitely blew us away.”

The images were recorded in the Santa Cruz Mountains in California, as part of a study into areas of safe passage for wildlife.

The clip received millions of views on social media, some of which suggested it had the characteristics of a Disney movie.

Mr. Sharma said he had heard of other stories about coyotes and badgers hunting together, saying that while they hunt differently, it is often looking for the same prey.

(Peninsula Open Space Trust / POST)

“We actually see that these two types use a man-made crossing structure for a safe passage under a busy highway, the first (images) of its kind that we are aware of,” Mr. Sharma continued.

“What we don’t see in the clip is that just before that, these two actually came together through the diver, spent some time aside and actually went together again.”

“Seeing the attention is really exciting. People connect with these wild animals and that means that there is a lot of interest.

“I think that’s really at the heart of what we’re trying to do. It’s a better way to coexist, especially in our very biodiverse area.”

For more information about the research, visit openspacetrust.org or visit www.facebook.com/pathwaysforwildlife for more information about POST’s partner, Pathways for Wildlife.