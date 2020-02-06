Israeli troops wounded in Jerusalem ram as violence flares up

Advertisement

JERUSALEM – A car fired at Israeli forces in Jerusalem wounded 14 people on Thursday, February 6, and two Palestinians were shot in the occupied West Bank as violence increased after Washington’s controversial Middle East peace plan.

A third person was killed by Israeli officers near the entrance to the Old City in annexed East Jerusalem after shooting the police and slightly injuring one.

A driver search was underway that fled the scene in the heart of West Jerusalem after the attack, which occurred just before 2 a.m. (0000 GMT).

The attacker struck the street on which the soldiers had marched. One of the troops was “seriously injured” and was hospitalized.

Public radio said they were new recruits on the way to an inauguration ceremony at Jerusalem’s wailing wall, the holiest place where Jews could pray.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the driver had been identified.

“The vehicle has been found and a terrorist and military unit search is now underway for the terrorist. We know his identity,” Rosenfeld told Agence France-Presse on site.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “It is only a matter of time – and not much time – before we arrest the attacker.

“Terrorism will not defeat us; we will win!”

The Islamist Hamas movement, which controls Gaza, welcomed the ramming as a “practical answer” to President Donald Trump’s peace proposal.

In a statement, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the attack was part of the “resistance operation” but has stopped taking responsibility.

Rising tensions

In an interview published on the official Hamas website, Ismail Haniya, the group’s chairman, said it would “continue our strategy to build armed forces, including the West Bank and Jerusalem, until we can free our homeland.”

The Palestinians angrily rejected Trump’s plan, which unilaterally gives Israel most of what it sought in previous negotiations.

Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner should meet with members of the UN Security Council behind closed doors on Thursday to present the plan he has worked out.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is due to express his opposition to the US initiative at the UN next week.

While the first Palestinian response to the plan has shown little violence, tensions have increased in recent days.

In the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, Israeli troops shot two people on Thursday – 19-year-old Yazan Abu Tabikh and Palestinian police officer Tareq Badwan.

The Israeli army said it had traveled to the area to destroy the home of a Palestinian who was involved in the murder of a Jewish settler in 2018.

Then troops fired on Palestinians who “shot down and shot at explosives,” the army said.

According to Palestinian sources, Abu Tabikh was among the protesters when he was killed, but Badwan was in the courtyard of a police station near the clashes when he was beaten.

The Israeli army spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, told reporters that troops had shot a member of the Palestinian security forces, and the army is investigating this.

“The specific situation is unclear,” he said. “Whether he fired on Israeli troops and they retaliated and he was injured, or whether someone else fired on Israeli troops and they retaliated and he was caught in the middle.”

Flare up in the Gaza Strip

At the intersection of Parnasa near Ramallah in the West Bank, there was another exchange of gunfire that injured an Israeli soldier, the army said.

At the gunfire at the entrance to Jerusalem’s walled Old City, police identified the armed man as a resident of northern Israel who had recently converted to Islam and was known to the authorities for past crimes.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli planes landed in Hamas early Thursday after Palestinians fired rockets or mortar shells at Israel and fired fire balloons.

“Fighter jets and (other) planes target Hamas terror targets across the Gaza Strip,” the army said.

Since Trump’s plan was announced, there has been fire from Gaza to southern Israel almost every day, resulting in Israeli retaliation.

No losses were reported. – Rappler.com