Israeli strikes kill 23 Syrian foreign fighters in Syria

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Israeli airstrikes killed 23 Syrian and foreign fighters in Syria on Thursday, February 6. According to a monitor, Israel has targeted an Iranian presence on its doorstep in a flood of raids.

Israel has pledged to prevent its main enemy from militarily establishing itself in Syria, where it supports President Bashar al-Assad’s government alongside Russia and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The raids before dawn killed 3 Iranians and 7 Tehran-backed foreign fighters near Kisweh south of the capital, the Syrian Human Rights Observatory said.

The British war monitor also said that eight Syrian air defense forces had died in Mezzeh and Jisr Baghdad, west of the capital.

Five Syrian members of the pro-Iranian group were killed in the Ezra area in the southern province of Daraa.

A source from the Syrian army, quoted by the state-run news agency SANA, said air defense responded to two waves of Israeli strikes after midnight that targeted the Damascus area and then positions in Daraa and the neighboring province of Quneitra.

“The attack wounded 8 fighters,” said the source, without specifying where they were stationed or what nationality they were.

He said the raids had been carried out from airspace over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and southern Lebanon.

Loud explosions

Agence France-Presse (AFP) correspondents in Damascus heard loud explosions around 1:15 a.m. (Wednesday, February 5, 11:15 p.m. GMT).

State television broadcast images showing explosions in the sky.

An Israeli army spokesman declined to comment on the strikes when contacted by AFP.

Israel has repeatedly struck Syria since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011, targeting mainly government troops and their allies from Iran and Hezbollah.

Israel’s political leadership has spoken publicly of the bombing campaign, although the army rarely speaks about individual strikes.

Last month, Damascus accused the Israeli Air Force of attacking the T4 airbase in central Syria, killing at least three Iranian-backed militia officers, according to the observatory.

In December, the Observatory announced that three foreigners were killed in Israeli airstrikes fighting alongside government forces south of the capital.

Last month, the Israeli army claimed responsibility for a wave of air strikes against Syrian military sites and Iranian forces that killed 23 people, including 16 foreigners.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iranian Revolutionary Guard positions on foreign missions were among the targets.

Idlib will not be saved

The war in Syria has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions since it began brutally suppressing democracy-friendly protests in 2011.

The reported Israeli strikes occur when government forces in the Idlib region in the northwest begin a blistering offensive against Syria’s last major rebel bastion.

The Syrian army source said the strikes would not prevent government forces from recapturing the region dominated by the jihadists of Syria’s former al-Qaeda subsidiary.

“This escalation will not save the armed terrorist groups that are collapsing under the Syrian Arab Army strikes in Idlib and western Aleppo,” the source said.

The bombing has killed around 300 civilians since mid-December, the information center said.

According to the United Nations, more than 500,000 civilians have fled their homes in the past two months. – Rappler.com