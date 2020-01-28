Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu withdraws immunity request

Advertisement

January 28 (UPI) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he had withdrawn his request for immunity from prosecution for indictment of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

“I will not allow my political opponents to use this issue to interfere with the historical movement I lead,” he said in a statement on his personal Facebook page.

Netanyahu had sent the immunity request early this month to the Israeli parliament, known as the Knesset, that would meet on Tuesday to vote on a committee that would debate whether the request should be granted.

The longest-serving Prime Minister of Israel was indicted in November for receiving gifts as Prime Minister, paying for favorable news coverage and implementing regulatory measures for news broadcasts to stimulate positive news stories.

Netanyahu has denied all charges against him and said he has requested immunity from prosecution until the term of the Knesset expires to prevent harm to the government.

The announcement comes when Netanyahu is in Washington to meet US President Donald Trump before the White House unveils its new Middle East peace plan.

“At this ill-fated hour for the people of Israel, while I’m in the US on a historic mission to shape Israel’s permanent borders and safeguard our safety for future generations, a new Knesset show is expected to open at the immunity circus, “Netanyahu said in the statement. He said that instead of acknowledging the importance of what he was doing, his opponents continue to engage in “cheap politics.”

“Because I didn’t get the right process, because all the rules of Knesset work were roughly trampled and because the results of the procedure were prescribed without proper discussion, I decided not to let this dirty game continue,” he said when announcing his decision to withdraw his request.

He said he will destroy “all disproportionate claims” he is accused of.

Benny Gantz – the main political rival of Netanyahu who will meet him in the country’s third election in less than a year after neither politician was able to form a unitary government – responded to the withdrawal and said Netanyahu should go to court and Israel must advance.

“Israeli citizens have a clear choice: a prime minister who will work for them or an independent prime minister,” Gantz said via Twitter. “No one can run a state and at the same time conduct three serious criminal cases for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.”

