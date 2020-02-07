Advertisement

A Syrian airliner had to make an emergency landing at a Russian-controlled air base in Syria earlier this week during Israeli airstrikes on Damascus, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

An Airbus A-320 with 172 passengers from Tehran was diverted from Damascus airport to nearby Khmeimim airport in the early morning hours of Thursday after Syrian air defense nearly hit him in an attempt to ward off the alleged Israeli attack, the Russian state-run agency said RIA news agency.

Initial reports in Russian media showed that the plane was Russian, but flight radar data showed that the plane was a Cham Wings flight operated by Syrians.

The incident in Syria occurred a month after the crash of a Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane shortly after taking off in Tehran, killing all 176 people on board after Iranian troops mistakenly shot the plane.

On Thursday at 2 a.m. four Israeli F-16 fighters hit eight air-to-surface missiles in the Damascus suburbs without entering Syrian airspace, a RIA military spokesman said. Russia’s Ministry of Defense has criticized what is said to be Israel’s “usual practice” of using civil aircraft as a “shield”, Russia Today reported.

So far, Syria has fought to prevent Israeli air strikes. In 2018, Bashar al-Assad’s troops accidentally shot down a Russian ally’s reconnaissance plane when they responded to an Israeli anti-aircraft missile attack and killed 15 crew members. Moscow blamed the Israeli Air Force for allegedly using the Russian plane as cover.

Spokesmen for the Israeli military and foreign ministry declined to comment.

Israel does not normally comment on its military activity in Syria. Since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011, hundreds of airstrikes have been carried out on Assad’s allies in Iran and Hezbollah, whose presence in Syria is seen by Israel as an existential threat. Strikes usually target supply routes and infrastructure such as weapons stores.

The Israeli armed forces have recently confirmed that they have also launched operations in Iraq to prevent Iran and its deputies from becoming entrenched in the country.

The pre-dawn strikes in Syria on Thursday were the most intense in months. They were directed against al-Kiswah, Marj al-Sultan and the Baghdad Bridge near Damascus and southern Izra in the Daraa countryside.

The attack killed at least 23 Syrian and allied Iranian fighters, according to the war monitor of the Syrian Human Rights Observatory. Unconfirmed reports say Syrian Maj. Ismail Badran, commander-in-chief of Mezzeh Air Force Base, was killed. Syrian state media reported eight injuries and no deaths.

In July last year, Damascus accused Israel of “hideous aggression” after at least six civilians were killed south of Damascus and in the province of Homs.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has lodged a complaint with the United Nations Security Council regarding the attack, which was accountable, despite the observatory saying that the deaths could have occurred after the remains of rocket parts or the Syrian counter-attack itself.