ISIS promises 'new phase' of attacks aimed at Israel - audio message

Advertisement

BEIRUT, Lebanon – The Islamic State Group promised to shift its focus from the remains of its “caliphate” to Israel, in its first audio statement since confirming the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

In an alleged audio message from her spokesman Abu Hamza al-Quraishi, the jihadist organization calls for a so-called peace plan to be sabotaged by US President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said that ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi encourages group hunters to start “a new phase” and has sworn major operations against Israel.

“The eyes of the Caliphate soldiers, wherever they are, are still on Jerusalem,” said the spokesperson in the 37-minute message.

“And in the coming days, if God wills, you will see what is hurting you and causing you to forget the atrocities you’ve seen,” said Abu Hamza al-Quraishi, apparently imminent attacks of unprecedented proportions.

Agence France-Presse could not immediately authenticate the message, but the recording was published through the group’s usual social media channels.

The Jihadist organization once managed a vast, self-proclaimed “caliphate” that spans large parts of Syria and Iraq, where it struck a currency, levied taxes, and led school curricula.

Under pressure from combined military operations by Syrian and Iraqi forces, supported by their respective allies, the proto-state collapsed last year.

Trump plan

However, ISIS has remained a powerful outfit in the heart of Euphrates and the surrounding desert shelters and its franchises in Africa and Asia have also continued to expand their attacks.

The group is also present on the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, which borders on Israel and which occupied the Jewish state 15 years after the 1967 war.

The spokesman said ISIS leader Quraishi was “determined and encouraged his mujahideen brothers in all provinces and Muslims around the world to” launch a new phase. “

That new focus is “fighting the Jews and reclaiming what they have stolen from the Muslims, and this cannot be recovered except by fighting,” he said.

Trump hosted both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Benny Gantz of the prime minister in Washington from Monday 27 January before unveiling his “peace plan.”

The ISIS spokesperson referred directly to the “Trump Plan,” which has already been rejected by the Palestinians, who ironically call it the “Deal of the Century.”

“For Muslims in Palestine and around the world … be the warhead in the fight against Jews and thwart the so-called” Deal of the Century, “said Abu Hamza al-Quraishi.

He urged ISIS fighters, especially in Syria and Sinai, to transform Jewish settlements into “a testing ground” for their weapons.

About 600,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem annexed by Israel, among about 2.9 million Palestinians.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967 and annexed the territory in 1981.

On the south coast, Israel imposes a crippling blockade on the Palestinian territory of Gaza, a strip controlled by the Islamic Hamas movement and sharing a border with the Sinai region in Egypt.

Since taking office, Trump Netanyahu – who stands for election – has already given a number of political gifts.

These include breaking with diplomatic consensus to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and to end the American opposition to settlements. – Rappler.com

.

Advertisement