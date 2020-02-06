Advertisement

BEIJING :

A Chinese doctor who was in trouble with the authorities in the communist country for warning early about the outbreak of the fatal corona virus was in critical condition on Friday.

“Li Wenliang, an eye doctor at our hospital, was unfortunately infected in the fight against the epidemic of the new coronavirus pneumonia. He is currently in critical condition and we are trying our best to save him, “said Wuhan Central Hospital shortly after midnight in a social media post.

Chinese media reported late Thursday that 34-year-old Li had died. The World Health Organization tweeted: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Li Wenliang. We all have to celebrate the work he did on the virus.

Advertisement

Li was reprimanded by local police in late December for “spreading rumors” about the disease. The Wuhan-based outbreak has now infected over 28,200 people worldwide and killed more than 560 people.

The hospital’s social media post received almost 500,000 comments in the first half hour. Many people hoped Li would get through. One wrote: “We’re not going to bed, we’re waiting for a miracle here.”

In the meantime, a newborn became the youngest known person to be infected with the virus. China completed the construction of a second new hospital on Thursday to isolate and treat patients, and brought people with milder symptoms to temporary quarantine centers in sports stadiums, exhibition halls, and other public spaces. Trials of a new antiviral drug should begin on patients.

subjects