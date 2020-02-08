Is the marriage story based on the real story of Noah Baumbach?

Advertisement

Spoilers for the marriage story ahead.

Noah Baumbach’s marriage story triggers a lot of emotions. (And memes.) The film, written and directed by Baumbach, follows characters Charlie (Adam Driver) and Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) as they experience the problems and traumas of divorce in America. Marriage Story is nominated for six awards, including “Best Film”.

However, the film also raised a few questions, namely the connection between fictional history and Baumbach’s real life, including his own divorce. So is the marriage story based on a true story? Let’s dig into it.

The plot

In Marriage Story we learn that LA-born Nicole had a big break on a teen film called All Over the Girl. She later meets Charlie while he’s running a show in New York and decides to stay there and play in his plays.

After her marriage was turbulent and Charlie cheated on Nicole with someone she worked with, Nicole withdraws to work on a television program and brings her son with her. In the end (spoiler!) Charlie buys a second home in LA and the two separate custody contracts of his son, who lives with Nicole in LA.

The similarities

Baumbach met his first wife, Jennifer Jason Leigh, on Broadway in 2001, although Leigh had her long acting break with the teen film Fast Times from the 80s in Ridgemont High (Baumbach comes from New York, Leigh from LA))

The two married in 2005 and divorced in 2013. Like the characters in the film, Baumbauch and Leigh had a son together. After the separation, Leigh moved from New York back to her Los Angeles home and applied for custody.

Before they separated, the two worked together on several films: Baumbach directed Leigh in Margot at the Wedding and they were co-authors of the film Greenberg, in which Baumbach’s current partner Greta Gerwig was involved. (Baumbach and Gerwig claim that they only go out after the separation of Baumbach and Leigh.) According to a New York profile from 2013, Baumbauch lives in New York and has a house in Los Angeles, similar to Charlie. In particular, in a 2005 New York Times Magazine article about Baumbauch and Leigh, he told the outlet: “We are New Yorkers with a country in Los Angeles.”

Although Baumbach insisted that the film wasn’t just about his own life, the New Yorker profile remarked: “Baumbach believes that aspects of his divorce could eventually appear in his work.”

The truth

Of course, some branches asked Baumbach about the obvious similarities between the film and his own life. While talking to Deadline about the film, Baumbach said: “Of course I have a real connection to the material.” He later told the New York Times, “I couldn’t write an autobiographical film if I tried. This film is not autobiographical; it is personal, and there is a real difference.” (Baumbach is also a divorced child, which he wrote about in his 2005 movie “The Squid and the Whale.” To research marriage history, Baumbach told The Times that he had “friends and then friends and then the” Friends “spoken to lawyers and brokers of friends” and said, “I could sometimes use autobiographical details, but any extrapolation beyond that has no meaning for work or for me or anything else.”

Baumbach also told The Times that he was showing the film to his ex-wife so “she knows what it is”. He explained that she “really liked it because it is not about our marriage.” He added: “It doesn’t mean that there are no emotional connections, things that have happened to me emotionally and that are somehow translated into this story, but I think that applies to any writer who has been through or parting was love. “

Madison Feller

Madison works for ELLE.com and reports on news, politics and culture.