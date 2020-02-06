Advertisement

The BBC has been forced to defend the license fee this week

after coming under pressure from the government to evolve or go bankrupt.

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan has signaled the possible end of the TV license fee, which supports the financing of the nearly 100-year-old broadcaster, and says that the current regime will be broad-minded about its future after the existing Charter period.

Advertisement

There has also been talk about or the avoidance of the

TV license must be decriminalized, which may affect the bottom line of the

broadcaster.

License license fee

Earlier this week it was announced that the cost of the

annual license fees for television

increase from £ 154.50 to £ 157.50 from April 1.

The reimbursement is set by the government, which announced in 2016

that from April 2017 it would rise five years in line with inflation.

The new costs are £ 3.02 per week or £ 13.13 per month,

according to the broadcaster, and works considerably more expensive than

Netflix or Amazon Prime memberships, which currently cost £ 96.88 and £ 79 per charge

year respectively.

Why do we have one

license fees?

Culture Minister Nigel Adams argued today that many young people

people don’t understand why they should pay for the BBC if they don’t use it

it.

He said there must be a much wider and wider one

conversation that goes beyond 2027 or is the license fee model

the right model, where others suggest that it could use a subscription model

instead.

The money generated from license fees is used to fund public service broadcasting – which must “act in the public interest” by providing “impartial, high-quality and distinctive” content to “inform, educate and entertain” all audiences.

It therefore pays for BBC shows and services – including TV,

radio, the BBC website, podcasts, iPlayer and apps, but there are several

arguments around whether it is value for money.

Arguments for the

license fees

Those who are in favor of the license claim that the BBC is a bastion

democracy, culture and identity of the UK, and must be protected.

Because it is funded by the government, it is protected against the daily ebb and flow of party politics that has started to dominate the media elsewhere, with faction and biased news agendas becoming commonplace in the market.

Many people claim that the BBC also produces good quality content

that might not exist otherwise.

Former minister Chris Bryant pointed out today that “nothing

in life is free.

“Gavin and Stacey don’t come for free, strictly speaking not

come for free, Sherlock, one of the great drama, comedy or documentaries from

the BBC – none of it is free.

“It comes out of the blue when everyone pays and everyone

get something in return. “

Arguments against the

license fees

But opponents of the license claim that it is

increasingly poor value for money.

Have commentators on both sides of the political gap

asked questions about the impartiality of recent years, in particular in

relation to the Brexit debate and general elections.

Labor MP Andy McDonald accused the broadcaster of

“Consciously” playing a role in Labor’s defeat in the December elections, saying he is

“Very concerned about our public service broadcaster”.

But according to the BBC’s complaints log, thousands more people accused the corporation of prejudice against conservatives than against Labor in the weeks before the December 12 vote.

Others have also argued that the switch to digital television has significantly changed the landscape, with an abundance of high-quality programming that can now be found outside of free-to-air television.

Related: Dominic Cummings creates his own Ministry of Truth