The BBC has been forced to defend the license fee this week
after coming under pressure from the government to evolve or go bankrupt.
Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan has signaled the possible end of the TV license fee, which supports the financing of the nearly 100-year-old broadcaster, and says that the current regime will be broad-minded about its future after the existing Charter period.
There has also been talk about or the avoidance of the
TV license must be decriminalized, which may affect the bottom line of the
broadcaster.
License license fee
Earlier this week it was announced that the cost of the
annual license fees for television
increase from £ 154.50 to £ 157.50 from April 1.
The reimbursement is set by the government, which announced in 2016
that from April 2017 it would rise five years in line with inflation.
The new costs are £ 3.02 per week or £ 13.13 per month,
according to the broadcaster, and works considerably more expensive than
Netflix or Amazon Prime memberships, which currently cost £ 96.88 and £ 79 per charge
year respectively.
Why do we have one
license fees?
Culture Minister Nigel Adams argued today that many young people
people don’t understand why they should pay for the BBC if they don’t use it
it.
He said there must be a much wider and wider one
conversation that goes beyond 2027 or is the license fee model
the right model, where others suggest that it could use a subscription model
instead.
The money generated from license fees is used to fund public service broadcasting – which must “act in the public interest” by providing “impartial, high-quality and distinctive” content to “inform, educate and entertain” all audiences.
It therefore pays for BBC shows and services – including TV,
radio, the BBC website, podcasts, iPlayer and apps, but there are several
arguments around whether it is value for money.
Arguments for the
license fees
Those who are in favor of the license claim that the BBC is a bastion
democracy, culture and identity of the UK, and must be protected.
Because it is funded by the government, it is protected against the daily ebb and flow of party politics that has started to dominate the media elsewhere, with faction and biased news agendas becoming commonplace in the market.
Many people claim that the BBC also produces good quality content
that might not exist otherwise.
Former minister Chris Bryant pointed out today that “nothing
in life is free.
“Gavin and Stacey don’t come for free, strictly speaking not
come for free, Sherlock, one of the great drama, comedy or documentaries from
the BBC – none of it is free.
“It comes out of the blue when everyone pays and everyone
get something in return. “
Arguments against the
license fees
But opponents of the license claim that it is
increasingly poor value for money.
Have commentators on both sides of the political gap
asked questions about the impartiality of recent years, in particular in
relation to the Brexit debate and general elections.
Labor MP Andy McDonald accused the broadcaster of
“Consciously” playing a role in Labor’s defeat in the December elections, saying he is
“Very concerned about our public service broadcaster”.
But according to the BBC’s complaints log, thousands more people accused the corporation of prejudice against conservatives than against Labor in the weeks before the December 12 vote.
Others have also argued that the switch to digital television has significantly changed the landscape, with an abundance of high-quality programming that can now be found outside of free-to-air television.
Related: Dominic Cummings creates his own Ministry of Truth