Season 3 of The Masked Singer is in full swing and fans are serious about their theories. Many are pretty sure that they have already figured out a big celebrity. Based on a couple of clues and incredibly compelling fan tweets, it seems like Jordyn Woods The Kangaroo is at The Masked Singer, and I would actually be investing some money in it.

Before each participant takes the stage, they give their audience and judges their backstory with very vague clues, and the kangaroos seem to be hinting at some of the obstacles Woods has faced in recent years.

“I recently lost someone who held my family’s heart together,” The Kangaroo began. Woods lost her father to cancer in January 2017, so the first clue is queued.

“Then, according to my own statements, I found myself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons,” continued Kangaroo. “I have to fight for my family and show them that bullies never win.” Woods was brought into the spotlight when she was in the middle of a fraud scandal with Tristan Thompson, the ex-boyfriend of Khloé Kardashian, the sister of her former friend Kylie Jenner. As a result, Woods fought online bullying.

“One of my biggest fears is being vulnerable, and this year I had no choice but to be vulnerable,” said The Kangaroo. “But with this kangaroo costume, I feel like I can get my superhero powers back.”

The last clue, The Kangaroo, reflected some of the statements Woods made about the online harassment in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK in July 2019.

“When I looked at my name and saw all the things that people said, it became like a tumor. It became cancerous for me,” before I added later: I know my way around because I don’t really show who I am , “

The fans are sure that the voice behind the mask belongs to Woods.

“KANGAROO IS JORDYN WOODS YALL,” wrote one fan.

“When I watched the masked singer and the minute I heard the kangaroo’s voice, I heard Jordyn Woods and the story makes sense to be her,” tweeted another.

“Yes, I went back and saw Monday’s masked singer and the kangaroo is 120,000% Jordyn Woods,” wrote another fan.

“Call me crazy, but I think the kangaroo is definitely Jordyn Woods. Am I crazy? #Themaskedsinger,” followed another.

Conclusion: If The Kangaroo are not Woods fans, they will be shaken and I will run out of dollars. If it is Woods, the only question is why it took her so long to start her singing career when she has such a voice.

