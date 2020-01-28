Advertisement

Health experts believe that India is poorly equipped for such emergencies. “India is unwilling to tackle health epidemics, especially given the urban congestion. Given the city structure and the way in which the settlements once grew epidemically, the situation will spread rapidly. The slums in all cities and the unsanitary growing, poor waste disposal system will only make the situation worse, “said Arup Mitra, professor of the Health Policy Research Unit (HPRU) at the Institute for Economic Growth.

The current health infrastructure in India paints a bleak picture of the country’s health system. Health infrastructure has been described as basic support for the delivery of public health activities.

According to the National Health Profile 2018, there are 23,582 state hospitals with 710,761 beds in the country. 19,810 hospitals are located in rural areas with 279,588 beds and 3,772 hospitals in urban areas with 431,173 beds.

Over 70% of the Indian population live in rural areas. As of March 31, 2017, there were 156,231 sub-centers, 25,650 primary health centers and 5,624 community health centers in India to meet their needs. According to the latest government data, as of March 2018, the country has a total of 2903 blood banks, which means fewer than 3 blood banks per 10 lakh population.

The private health sector has become a strong force in health care delivery in India, accounting for over 74% of the country’s total health expenditure.

According to the Global Health Security (GHS) Index (2019) published in October 2019, most countries are not prepared for the outbreak of serious infectious diseases, and Asian countries are at significant risk. According to the report, Thailand and South Korea were among the best performing countries in Asia, while India was ranked 57th at 46.5.

While Asian countries may be at greatest risk, the survey found that no country was fully prepared for the next epidemic or pandemic – only 13 out of nearly 200 countries are in the top group. The average overall index value was over 40 out of a possible 100 points, which indicates considerable weaknesses in preparation.

Epidemics have been more common. The Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014/16 claimed more than 11,000 lives and the outbreak of the disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo claimed another 2,100 people in 2018/19, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

These and other emergencies, the report said, including the Zika epidemic in 2015-16, underscore the need to understand how countries can better prepare for these threats. The index, which serves as a barometer of global readiness, is based on a central principle: a threat is a threat everywhere.

The report pointed out that deadly infectious diseases can spread quickly. Increased global mobility through air travel means that an outbreak of disease in one country can spread across the world within a few hours. Understanding a country’s willingness to deal with an infectious disease emergency is partly a factor in global readiness.

The report showed that there was little evidence that countries have tested these skills to show that they can function in a crisis, even if emergency plans were in place. “At least 85% of countries did not show that they had run a biological threat simulation at WHO last year. Less than 5% of countries have a national obligation to test their operations centers for an annual response to a health emergency, “the report said.

“The ability to contain a virus outbreak depends on the ability to identify cases and contacts in the community based on clinical criteria while ensuring intelligent monitoring of people entering the community. isolate and identify the causative virus; “Treat severe cases and advise mild cases,” said Professor K. Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India.

“Effective risk communication to the general public to prevent panic and provide precautionary and (v) advice on the use of a safe and effective vaccine if it is developed and available. Although our laboratory network has improved after the H1N1 crisis, much still needs to be done to improve primary health care delivery and risk communication with the public. In general, hospital services can quickly adapt to the treatment of severe cases in urban areas, but rural health care needs to be improved. Kerala’s success in responding quickly and intelligently to the Nipah outbreak should set an example for other countries, he said.

Reddy said that the spread of the newly discovered coronavirus from the air poses a risk of rapid spread, but may still involve an effective response that combines effective responses to public health, microbiological, clinical, and communicative issues. Central and state health authorities must work together. The media must also contribute to raising awareness without causing panic.

