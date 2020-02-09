Advertisement

“Moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty.” — Derek Zoolander

Clickbait ads disguised as real messages are common. So if you saw the following heading: “Is America ready for an open discussion about skin care?” Wouldn’t you correctly assume in Politico that this is another clickbait ad? Probably except for the fact that you can see a photo of Elizabeth Warren next to the heading. So is it a real story, or is it a skin care ad that disguises itself as a news story and somehow got Warren to take part in the hype? Well, it actually turned out to be a real news story, but it was just as vapid as any skin care advertisement.

Sunday’s skin care story by Joanna Weiss shows how Cosmopolitan Magazine got the Democratic presidential candidates to answer the all-important skin care question:

As the 2020 presidential campaign drew closer, Cosmopolitan’s editors gathered to discuss how to report on the race and to deliver political news in a manner appropriate to their audience of millennial and generation Z women was. They developed an ambitious plan to make Cosmo part of the conversation: invite each candidate to a half-hour video interview with Jessica Pels, the magazine’s editor. From a capitulated velvet chair on a carpet with animal motifs Pels interviewed the candidates on topics that were at the top of the reader polls, from health care to college debt to equal pay. And at the very end – a standard time to ask light, personal questions that discourage politicians from their conversations – they all asked the same question: “What is your skin care routine?”

Ah! You’re so sneaky, Cosmo. First ask the boring basic questions before asking the candidates the crucial question about skin care. Journalism at its finest, as revealed by Politico.

The “famous Cosmo skin care question”, as it became known, has proven to be viral more than once in this election cycle thanks to some sensational answers. In October, an unusually startled Pete Buttigieg said that he washes his face with soap and doesn’t wet it. He gently reprimanded Pels and corrected Buttigieg’s husband, who tweeted a photo of the moisturizer they keep at home. In January, a far more confident Elizabeth Warren announced that the only product she uses is Pond’s Dry Skin Cream and that based on a 50-year advice from her cousin Tootsie, she never washes her face. The Internet exploded with reactions, from praising Warren’s supernaturally smooth complexion to fact-checking by dermatologists, which prompted a political reporter to tweet, “Politics Twitter is Skincare Twitter today.”

LATEST NEWS! Does Pete Buttigieg cover up the fact that he uses a skin moisturizer? The investigative journalists from Cosmo and Politico are on the trail of the facts. Weiss then promoted Cosmo, who wondered how makeup and skin care could be “destigmatized” for male political candidates:

“According to Pels, Cosmo was determined to ask each candidate, male or female, his skin care question. When Bernie Sanders said he wasn’t sure if he was moisturizing, Pels offered to send him home with a few free samples. “I think we are facing a cultural time when we will destigmatize makeup for everyone. Women will be fine to take care of it and men will be fine to take care of it,” says she. “That’s equality, you know?” Weiss wrote.

I am sure that Bernie Sanders has put universal skin moisturization high on his political agenda. We are waiting for this crucial issue to be addressed in a future candidate debate at the invitation of Politico.