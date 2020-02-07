IRS & Privacy Reform: Public comments support commonsense change

Advertisement

In front of the building of the Internal Revenue Service in Washington

Public comments support this change in common sense.

The IRS is not known to respect privacy. Under the Obama administration, the IRS bureaucrats harassed the tea party groups and their supporters. Decades ago, the agency aimed at feminist and LGBT groups. But the reform is on the horizon and the public seems ready.

The IRS wants to end its request that some nonprofits use taxpayer names and addresses on their donors. The new regulation would only oblige charities whose donors receive a tax deduction and election committees to provide this information.

The proposal received a flood of positive comments from individuals and nonprofits this winter, and the supportive comments outweighed the critical comments by almost two to one, although organized efforts to increase the negativity of the proposal have been made in the final days of the comment section.

“This change will reduce the deterrent effect of the regulation on the freedoms of the first change and less disclose confidential information without compromising legitimate enforcement efforts,” wrote a group of 11 attorneys general to support the reform.

Americans are less likely to support social causes if the government looks over their shoulders. In fact, the Supreme Court has long recognized that forced disclosure “shakes” freedom of expression and association. This also applies if the government promises to keep personal data confidential.

Unfortunately, government confidentiality seems largely desirable these days. Hacks from government databases and leaks of “private” information are common. In the Office of Management and Budget and the IRS, weak data security has exposed confidential information several times in recent years.

Leaks at the IRS had political ramifications. In 2014, the IRS settled a lawsuit filed by the National Organization for Marriage after its donor list was illegally handed over to one of its harshest critics. The IRS has been cleaning up after the various tea party abuses for years to fight the scandal. Nobody should trust the agency with databases of donor information for groups that promote social change.

If donor identities are intentionally or otherwise disclosed publicly, this can lead to harassment and intimidation of supporters of unpopular causes. This problem has also worsened in recent years. In the age of the Internet, it is easier than ever for a delusional activist to track down and harass Americans for their beliefs. When representative Joaquin Castro (D., Texas) tweeted the names of the Trump campaign donors this summer, there were reports within a day that Trump supporters received threatening and harassing calls.

Under the new regulation, the IRS could receive information about donors as part of its due process. The reform would simply end the practice of requiring all nonprofits to report this information annually, whether they are needed or not. The IRS should not store sensitive personal information that it rarely needs and cannot keep securely.

Some reform critics are obviously confused about the law. A group of 16 Democratic Senators wrote: “Americans have the right to know who pays to influence our democracy.” However, the donor information collected by the IRS was never allowed to be public. It is not even shared with the Bundestag election commission or any other federal agency.

Do these senators want IRS bureaucrats to violate federal law and publish confidential donor records? If not, what are you talking about?

Calls to increase transparency should address the government itself, not American citizens who join or support nonprofit organizations. Everyone has the right to support concerns they believe in without retaliation from the tax collector.

The IRS should be commended for its commonsense privacy reform. Too often, the government is struggling to maintain as little power as possible. Here, the IRS and the public agree: privacy must be protected.

Luke Wachob is the communications director at the Institute for Freedom of Expression.