Irish General Election 2020: Sinn Fein Surge indicates political change in Ireland

Sinn Fein chairwoman Mary Lou McDonald smiles after the Irish national elections announced on February 9, 2020 in Dublin, Ireland, to opt out. (Phil Noble / Reuters)

The political arm of the IRA has officially moved from the edge of the political landscape to its center. What will come next will tell.

Irish politics experienced a much-needed shock after yesterday’s elections and the general election in the Republic of Ireland.

Sinn Féin, led by Mary Lou McDonald, led the national poll, winning almost 25 percent of the vote, increasing his share of the vote in the 2016 general election by more than ten points. Due to Irish proportional representation law, this proportion is insufficient to maintain the majority of seats and form a government. But it does make the party a powerful force in the upcoming coalition negotiations.

Nobody is more surprised by this change than the members of Sinn Féin. They only put 42 candidates in the general election when at least 80 elected representatives were needed to form a majority government. They expected profits in these elections to be small, and not without reason: they had lost their seats in the local elections in May 2019 and hoped to just keep the line this weekend.

Instead, the general election was the culmination of the party’s decades-long rise in Irish politics. The Irish Republican Army’s political wing, Sinn Féin, has refused to accept seats in a parliament in Ireland or the UK for most of its history because the Irish Republican movement recognized neither the Republic of Ireland nor Northern Ireland as legitimate. In 1986, the party partially dropped its abstention policy and decided to take seats in the Republic of Ireland Parliament (while still abstaining from attending the British Parliament). Since then, the proportion of votes and number of seats in Ireland has increased slowly from election to election. The better-than-expected results in 2020 are another step towards a prominent position in the policy of the Irish Republic.

When Sinn Féin started hiring candidates south of the Irish border in the 1980s, the problems were still widespread in Northern Ireland. The IRA’s violent campaign for Irish reunification took place daily in the form of bombs and murders. While the physical impact of the violence in the south was minimal, the psychological impact was not. So much so that Sinn Féin was seen in the south as a political front for paramilitary violence rather than a political party. It was rejected as such by the media and the two main political parties – Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil – in the Republic of Ireland and tried to build support for voters.

Nevertheless, Sinn Féin persevered. When violence in the north subsided and effectively ended with the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, the party noted that its vote share began to increase not only in the north but also in the south. It was slowly expanding its message beyond the demand for reunification. As the only major party to vote on both sides of the Irish border, it began to position itself across Ireland as the voice of protest against the elites and the political establishment. In the north, this meant attacking Unionism and British rule. In the south, this meant taking over the historic stranglehold that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael had in power.

The progress of these efforts was an eye catcher. In just over two decades, Sinn Féin has become the dominant nationalist party in Northern Ireland. The party’s election progress in the south was gradual, but still significant. The high point was the breakthrough that the party has been working towards for so long last weekend. The Republicans have managed to position Sinn Féin as the main leftist party in politics on both sides of the Irish border. The party’s main objective is no longer just Irish reunification but, according to its website, “establishing a democratic socialist republic” across Ireland.

In short, this weekend Sinn Féin was finally moving from the edge of Irish politics to the center. The rise leaves Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil with some difficult questions: Would either of these parties want to form a coalition with Sinn Féin, both of which have avoided for so long because of their ties to the IRA? Such a government would fundamentally change the political landscape in Ireland. But then, like the main alternative, a coalition between the two major parties that would signal that their leaders have come to the conclusion that they have more in common than any other Irish political party, especially Sinn Féin.