Advertisement

Andy Farrell makes two changes for Ireland. Peter O’Mahony comes in the back row instead of Caelan Doris, who was worried about the debut last week. O’Mahony plays No. 6 with CJ Stander on No. 8. Robbie Henshaw comes in the middle instead of the injured Garry Ringrose.

Ireland: Jordan Larmour; Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki and Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton (captain), Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander.

Replacement: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Max Deegan, John Cooney, Ross Byrne and Keith Earls.

Advertisement

Nick Tompkins came off the bench for Wales against Italy – and was impressed enough to find his way into Wayne Pivac’s starting XI. That means George North is back on the wing after starting in the middle last week while Johnny McNicholl is sitting on the bench.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; George Nord, Nick Tompkins, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones, Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

Replacement: Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Adam Bart, Ross Moriarty, Gareth Davies, Owen Williams and Johnny McNicholl.