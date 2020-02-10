Ireland shows that there is still life on the left

Advertisement

A historic breakthrough for Sinn Fein in Ireland showed that there is still plenty of life on the left, because Ireland has joined other EU countries in avoiding right-wing populism.

In a remarkable result, the center-left party emerged as the most popular in the country, securing the most preferential votes and the polls in the vast majority of constituencies throughout the state.

The party received 24.5 percent of the vote, Fianna Fail received 22.2 percent and Fine Gael 20.9 percent.

Coalition

None of the three comes close to getting sufficient seats to get a majority in the Dail parliament, so the thoughts are already about the possible composition of a coalition government.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said she was willing to talk to all political leaders, but expressed the desire to lead a coalition consisting of left-handed parties, without any input from Fianna Fail or Fine Gael, both center right to be .

While it remains unclear whether it will ultimately be part of a future coalition, the performance of Sinn Fein has undoubtedly sent shock waves through the political establishment of Ireland.

Sinn Fein is rising

In a result characteristic of the Sinn Fein peak, the first seat declared during the elections was the Donnchadh O Laoghaire party, which won the South South opinion poll for Mr. Martin.

Varadkar was also surpassed by a Sinn Fein candidate in Dublin West, Paul Donnelly, with the Taoiseach only crossing the line after the fifth counting round.

The leader of Fine Gael, whose party predicts a seat total in the “mid to high 30s” who entered the campaign with 47, said he would not speak to Mrs. McDonald to form a coalition.

“My opinion on this is exactly what I said during the campaign and what I said during the campaign and what my party said during the campaign was not a tactic or strategy, it was what we sincerely believed and is for our coalition with Sinn Fein not an option, “he said.

“It was an election about change”

If the parties finally adhere to their commitments for the elections, it would be extremely difficult for each of the three to form a stable government.

On Sunday, Ms. McDonald mentioned the talk about excluding her party as “undemocratic.”

She said she had been in contact with the Greens, Social Democrats and People Before Profit to discuss the prospect of joining her party in the government.

“It was an election about change,” she said.

“The special thing is that the political establishment, and by that I mean Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, is in a state of denial.

“They still don’t listen to what people have said.

“I want us to have a government for the people. I want us to have a government without Fianna Fail or Fine Gael.

“I started contact with other parties to investigate whether that is a possibility in the coming days.”

Revolution in Irish politics

Asked if the result represented a revolution in Irish politics, Mrs. McDonald replied: “Yes, you could certainly call it that.”

The uncertainty created by the results has even raised the possibility of a new general election.

There are 160 seats in the Dail Parliament.

The speaker is automatically re-elected, leaving 159 seats for grabs and 80 for a majority.

