Ireland marks the end of right-wing domination when exit polls arrive

Exit polls in Ireland have indicated that the era of right-wing rule could be over.

The share of the vote between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil seems to have fallen to just 44.6 percent, compared to 68.9 percent in 2007 and 81.1 percent in 1977.

If this is confirmed, these results would mean a dramatic breakthrough for Sinn Fein south of the Irish border – challenging the 90-year duopoly of the two main parties of the Republic.

The odds would still be stacked against Mary Lou McDonald who is leading the next government as taoiseach, as Sinn Fein handled only 42 candidates in the race for the 160 seats of the Dail parliament.

None of the three parties is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to rule independently, and a coalition government of any complexion is almost inevitable.

The Brexit did not play a prominent role in the election campaign, which was instead dominated by domestic issues such as rising rents, record numbers of homeless people, controversy over retirement age and a struggling health service.

There seems to be a mood for change, and the exit survey also suggested that Sinn Fein drew support from younger voters who want to end nine years in Fine Gael’s power – but no longer want to trust Fianna Fail after the financial crash affecting her last tenure.

Meanwhile, it is predicted that the Green Party will take 7.9 percent, labor 4.6 percent, social democrats 3.4 percent and Solidarity / People Before Profit 2.8 percent.

Negotiations on forming a coalition government are probably complex with both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, where they stated earlier that they would not conclude an agreement with Sinn Fein.

After the last Irish elections in 2016, the negotiations between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael lasted, so that the latter ultimately formed a minority coalition government, 70 days.

The exit poll, conducted by Ipsos MRBI, the pollers of the Irish Times, was jointly commissioned by The Irish Times, RTE, TG4 and UCD.

The counting starts at 9 a.m. to add up the final results of the 39 constituencies of Ireland.

These constituencies range from three, four and five out of the 159 seats of the Dail (Irish Parliament).

The departing Ceann Comhairle (speaker) is automatically re-elected as representative of the 160th member.

TDs are chosen using the proportional representation system, where voters assign their preferences in a single transferable vote.

Among the leaders of the three main parties, Fine Gael Chief and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will find out if he has retained his seat at the Phibblestown Community Center in Dublin.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald finds out if she has returned to the RDS, while Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin will see how his votes are counted in the Nemo Rangers GAA club in his hometown Cork.

