One of the striking things that the Irish General has to offer

This week’s election is not just how well the left-wing political party Sinn Féin performed,

but how badly came right and far right.

In what Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has described as “something of a revolution in the polls,” the historic dominance of right-wing parties seemed to end when Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael struck a blow.

The Green Party achieved their best election result ever and won 12 seats – an improvement of 10 from 2016, but it was movements across the spectrum that attracted the most attention.

Anti-immigration

While Great Britain followed a wave to the right

cuts imposed after the financial crash, Ireland appears to have moved

in the opposite direction.

Candidates for the extreme right and anti-immigration members under a comprehensive situation

washes away in the general election, with the Irish Freedom Party and the

National Party, two extreme right-wing Eurosceptic organizations that have committed themselves to it

limit immigration, not gain seats.

Striking candidates who also expressed anti-immigration

or Eurosceptic views such as Peter Casey and Gemma O”therty, two former

presidential candidates, were also almost down the polls in their

constituencies.

Stupid and racist

As Paulie Doyle wrote on Twitter, the message to British experts

Looking to understand the Irish election is that “This is what happens when one

country experiences austerity and the electorate is not stupid and racist. “

More than ten years after the 2008 financial crash, which landed the country into recession for the first time since the 1980s and saw unemployment rise by more than eight percentage points, it showed that the Irish understand that the route to recovery is not by simply pointing the finger at the most vulnerable.

Voters punished Ireland’s big party machines for years of austerity and a rude business-friendly policy.

“This is changing the shape and form of Irish politics,” Lou McDonald told journalists on Sunday. “This is not temporary – this is just the beginning.”

“Nice freak” of

strictness

Although some commentators have wrongly argued that

spending cuts worked in Ireland – in 2015, GDP grew by no less than 26 percent –

economists have corrected that Ireland should be seen more as ‘beautiful’

freak “then a” poster child “for austerity”.

In fact, it is due to the extremely open nature of the

Irish economy and the dominance of the export sector by multinationals representing Ireland

was able to cope with the consequences of austerity in ways that Greece, Portugal and Portugal

Spain could not.

But today Michael Gove announced that import controls under the UK conservative agenda will soon be a way of life, as the Brexit negotiations are stained by a painful dose of reality.

“The UK will be outside the internal market and outside the

customs union, so we must be ready for customs procedures

legal controls that will inevitably follow, “Gove said.

Opponents have deplored the shift of frictionless trade in a challenging economic environment. But the reality is that Britain chose to blame immigrants, and walls are an inevitable consequence of internally hostile agendas.

