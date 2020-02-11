Iraq commemorates the commander-in-chief who was killed in the US strike

Advertisement

BAGDAD, Iraq – Iraqi officials commemorated Tuesday, February 11, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander-in-chief who was killed in a US drone attack last month on powerful Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Muhandis was the vice chairman of Hashed al-Shaabi, a loose network of paramilitary groups founded in 2014 to combat jihadists who have since been admitted to the Iraqi state.

He, Soleimani and eight others were killed in the strike on January 3 outside Baghdad International Airport, which the Iraqi government had condemned as a violation of its sovereignty.

Forty days after her death, a tradition in the Middle East, senior officials held a memorial service in Baghdad’s highly secure green zone.

Hashed chief Faleh Fayyadh, who also serves as Iraq’s national security advisor, was present, as was the country’s military chief of staff and interior minister.

“The great crime committed near the Baghdad airport against the commanders of victory was a crime against humanity, against Iraq, against our sovereignty and the defense of our children,” Fayyadh told the crowd.

“In my opinion, the blood of these martyrs will restore this hashed … May we be a thorn in the side of anyone who wants to rob Iraq of its sovereignty.”

security threat

Soleimani, as head of the Qods Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, led Iran’s overseas operations and was General Representative for Tehran’s Iraqi affairs.

Muhandis was close to Iran and worked with his mentor and friend Soleimani to negotiate deals among Iraq’s broken political elite.

The United States considered Soleimani a national security threat, and Trump approved the drone attack on the two-car convoy in which Soleimani was traveling outside Baghdad Airport.

US officials say Muhandis and the others killed have not been targeted.

The US strike outraged the Iraqi parliament so much that it quickly voted to oust all foreign armed forces, a longstanding demand by the Hashed and its political arm, Fatah.

However, around 5,200 American troops are still stationed in Iraq, leading the international coalition that is fighting the remains of the Islamic group.

Muhandi’s posters were posted in areas across Baghdad.

But while the country’s best military praised him as a capable commander on Tuesday, there was no threat of retaliation against the United States in their speeches.

A day earlier, the hardened Hashed faction had hung up Kataeb Hezbollah Trumps and American soldiers in the Iraqi capital. – Rappler.com