Iranian passenger plane slides runway in highway, passengers safe

By: Reuters | Dubai

Published: January 27, 2020 4:16:01 PM

An Iranian passenger plane sits on a road outside Mahshahr airport after slipping off the runway in the southwestern city of Mahshahr, Iran, Monday, January 27, 2020. (AP)

An aircraft from Caspian Airlines slid off the runway on a highway and landed Monday at an airport in southwestern Iran, but all passengers were evacuated without injury, Iranian state media reported. “

“It hit the runway at Mahshahr airport without casualties,” said state news agency IRNA.

Some other Iranian media reported 135 passengers and seven crew members were on board, but there was no official confirmation.

The passenger plane is seen after it slipped off the runway at the landing at Mahshahr airport, Iran on January 27, 2020. (Reuters).

IRNA quoted local aviation officials and said a technical problem was delaying the landing of the aircraft that caused the accident.

Iranian media reported that the pilot could not deploy the landing gear, and added that the incident was being investigated.

Photos of the aircraft show registration number EP-CPZ, a McDonnell Douglas MD-83 built in 1994.

“The plane did not catch fire and all passengers left the plane safely,” director of Khuzestan Airports Mohammad Reza Rezaei told IRNA.

An Iranian passenger plane is seen after sliding off the runway at the landing at Mahshahr airport, Iran on January 27, 2020. (Reuters)

An unverified video shared on social media showed an evacuation of passengers from the aircraft that was in the middle of a highway in Mahshahr.

On Saturday, an Iranian aircraft en route from Tehran to Istanbul made an emergency landing at a Tehran airport due to a technical problem, the semi-official news agency Mehr reported.

Iran’s airlines are plagued by crashes blaming Iranian rulers for US sanctions that prevent airlines from replacing their outdated fleets or from purchasing spare parts from the West.

.

