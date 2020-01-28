Iranian FM: Tehran still wants to negotiate with the US

Advertisement

By: AP | Dubai

Published: January 26, 2020 8:01:36 am

Mohammed Javad Zarif told the German magazine Der Spiegel that he “would never exclude the possibility that people will change their approach and acknowledge the reality” in an interview held in Tehran on Friday. (File photo)

Iran does not rule out negotiations with the United States, even after a US drone attack in which an Iranian general was killed, the foreign minister said in an interview released Saturday.

Mohammed Javad Zarif told the German magazine Der Spiegel that he “would never exclude the possibility that people will change their approach and acknowledge the reality” in an interview held in Tehran on Friday.

There has been growing tension between Washington and Tehran since 2018, when President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal with Iran. The US has since imposed severe sanctions that have paralyzed the Iranian economy. But Zarif suggested that Iran was still willing to talk, but reiterated its earlier demand that the US should first lift sanctions.

“It doesn’t matter to us who’s in the White House, it’s how they behave,” he said, according to Der Spiegel. “Trump’s administration can correct its past, lift the sanctions and return to the negotiating table. We are still at the negotiating table. They are the ones who have left. “

In Washington, Trump rejected Zarif’s comments in a tweet. “The Iranian foreign minister says Iran wants to negotiate with the United States, but wants sanctions to be removed,” he tweeted, adding, “No thanks!”

Meanwhile, Ali Asghar Zarean, an assistant to Iran’s nuclear chief, said Iran’s enriched uranium supply exceeds 1,200 kilograms (2,646 pounds), which goes far beyond the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and allowed world powers. “Iran is increasing its stock of enriched uranium at full speed,” he said. The claim has not been verified by the UN nuclear watchdog.

Following the US drone attack on January 3 that killed the Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, Iran announced it would no longer meet the deal’s restrictions on its enrichment activities. Then it took revenge on January 8 and launched ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq with US troops, with wounded but no fatalities among soldiers.

In November, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran’s stock of low-enriched uranium had grown to 372.3 kilograms (821 pounds) from 3 November. The nuclear deal limited the stock to 202.8 kilograms (447 pounds).

Iran has routinely vowed to start enriching its supply of uranium to higher levels closer to weapon quality if world powers fail to negotiate new conditions for the nuclear agreement following the American decision to withdraw from the agreement and to restore crippling sanctions . European countries are resisting the US withdrawal and have repeatedly urged Iran to stick to the deal.

Under the agreement, Iran agreed to limit its uranium enrichment under the supervision of US inspectors in exchange for lifting sanctions.

Trump has maintained that the 2015 nuclear deal needs to be renegotiated because it did not relate to Iran’s ballistic missile program or its involvement in regional conflicts. The other signatories to the nuclear deal Germany, France, Great Britain, China and Russia have made efforts to keep it alive.

Zarif suggested that Iran was still prepared for a conflict with the US, although it was not specific. “The US has done a lot of damage to the Iranian people,” he said. “The day will come when they have to compensate for that. We have a lot of patience. “

