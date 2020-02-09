Iran unveils new generation ballistic missile engines

Advertisement

Tehran, Iran – The Iranian Revolutionary Guards unveiled a short-range ballistic missile on February 9 that could be powered by a “new generation” of engines designed to put satellites into orbit.

The Guards Sepahnews website said the Raad 500 rocket was equipped with new composite Zoheir engines that were lighter than previous steel models.

It also revealed Salman engines made of the same materials, but with a “moving nozzle” for launching satellites into space.

The Raad is “a new generation rocket that is half the weight of a Fateh 110 rocket but has a range of 200 kilometers”.

The Fateh-110 is a ballistic surface-to-surface missile that was first launched in 2002. Your latest generation has a range of 300 kilometers.

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, unveiled the missiles and engines along with Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, chief of the IRGC’s aerospace agency.

“The intricate, state-of-the-art achievements that were introduced today are our key to entering space,” said Salami.

Salami found that the moving jet of the new engine enabled “maneuverability outside of the atmosphere” and was a “leap in modern rocket technology”.

The new technologies that made the missiles “cheaper, lighter, faster and more precise” could be applied to all Iranian missile classes, he added.

Tensions between Iran and its archenemy, the United States, have increased since May 2018 when U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a nuclear deal that included Tehran’s sanctions in return for curbs to prevent the acquisition of nuclear weapons.

Washington wants to curb Iran’s ballistic missile program and “destabilizing behavior” in the region.

Since then, it has imposed crippling sanctions on Iran as part of its “maximum pressure” campaign, and Tehran has responded by gradually withdrawing its commitments to the nuclear deal.

The United States has also raised concerns about the Iranian satellite program in the past, saying that the launch of a launch vehicle in January 2019 is a curb violation in the development of ballistic missiles.

Iran claims it has no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons and claims that its aerospace activities are peaceful and in accordance with a UN Security Council resolution. – Rappler.com