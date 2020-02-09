Iran launches satellites; US says program associated with missiles

Advertisement

By: Reuters | Dubai |

Published: February 9, 2020, 1:42:32 pm

Iran has carried out at least two failed satellite launches in the past year.

Advertisement

Iran will launch a satellite on Sunday, a government minister said. The United States sees a cover for the development of ballistic missiles as part of a young program.

“The Zafar satellite is being launched from Semnan at a speed of 7,400 kilometers today,” said Iranian Minister of Information and Communication Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi, the official IRIB news agency.

Iran has carried out at least two failed satellite launches in the past year.

The United States is concerned that long-range ballistic technology that will put satellites into orbit could also fire nuclear warheads. Tehran denies that satellite activity is a cover for missile development, and says it has never advanced the development of nuclear weapons.

President Donald Trump’s government has imposed sanctions on Iran following Washington’s withdrawal in 2018 from an international agreement to contain Iran’s nuclear program. Trump said the nuclear deal did not go far enough and did not include restrictions on Tehran’s missile program.

Tensions that were already high on the nuclear issue peaked between Iran and the United States in decades after Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on January 3. Iran returned the favor with a missile attack against the US base in Iraq.

Once the satellite is in orbit, the first image it sends will be from Soleimani, Minister Azari-Jahromi said on Sunday.

Iran launched its first Omid (Hope) satellite in 2009 and the Rasad (Observation) satellite was launched in June 2011. Tehran announced in 2012 that it had successfully launched its third domestic Navid (Promise) satellite.

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

Download the Indian Express app for the latest World News.