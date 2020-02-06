Advertisement

Voters in Iowa began the long process of electing Democratic and Republican presidential candidates on Monday before the November elections.

After a shock delay, the first partial results were published on Tuesday and continue to seep in.

* Source of election results: Associated Press

What is a caucus and how does it differ from a primary?

In most U.S. states, primaries are held where voters go to a polling station, post their ballot papers, or otherwise vote remotely. But a handful of states have a treaty – complicated, hour-long meetings that take a candidate to emerge victorious. And the process is different for Democrats and Republicans.

How do the democratic caucuses work and why are they important?

Iowans aged 18 and over who have registered for the party meet in venues such as school gyms and churches in their designated area. They begin their public voting at 7:00 p.m. CT (8:00 p.m. ET) by dividing into groups based on their preferred candidate.

Voters must stand in the area where their candidate is represented. So Joe Biden’s followers would be in one corner, Elizabeth Warren in another and Bernie Sander’s followers in another. Everyone is counted.

If a given candidate does not attract 15% of all voters present, they will be excluded from voting and their voters are free to put their weight behind another candidate.

Once the local vote ends, support for viable candidates (with more than 15% of the vote) is converted into a series of “equivalents of state delegates”. From this result, the number of national delegates received by each candidate is calculated. National delegates will finally elect the candidate at the Democratic Assembly in July.

On the night of the Caucuses, the candidate with the most SDEs is considered the winner.

How do the Republican Caucuses work?

With all the attention given to the democratic side, it is easy to forget that there is also a primary republican movement.

Trump faces the challenges of former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and former US representative Joe Walsh, but it is extremely unlikely that they or the others (according to the Federal Election Commission, 153 Republican candidates) will win against the president.

In the Republican Caucus in Iowa, people still have to show up in one place. Then they secretly gave a clear voice. The votes are extrapolated and the delegates are distributed in the same way.

There is no 15% threshold in the republican caucuses, which means that candidates with relatively little support could still pick up delegates.