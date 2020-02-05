Iowa meets: Joe Biden's poor performance shakes the support of the establishment

Advertisement

Des Moines

Published: February 5, 2020, 11:21:16 am

Democratic presidential candidate, former vice president Joe Biden, speaks during an election rally on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Nashua, NH. (AP Photo / Mary Altaffer)

Joe Biden’s third presidential bid reached after a disappointing end in the Iowa Caucuses sent the former Vice President to New Hampshire with a shy donor base, low liquidity reserves and the threat of billionaire rival Michael Bloomberg and his unlimited personal fortune.

In New Hampshire, Biden insisted on Tuesday that he had a good night in Iowa, despite leaving behind the best temperate candidates, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and leading progressives, Bernie Sanders, after initial feedback from 71 settled% of the districts. Biden took fourth place near Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who had conducted a single-digit survey a few days ago.

Some Establishment Democrats, including some Biden supporters, question his claim that he will regain clear leadership in the race against President Donald Trump as soon as the primary struggle goes beyond predominantly white Iowa and New Hampshire and more race-specific voters go the start. And it is a reminder of how Biden’s previous presidential campaigns never went beyond Iowa.

“If he finishes fourth, it could hurt,” said Bill Freeman, a biden donor from Nashville, Tennessee. “This is a bad night no matter how you turn it.”

Most worrisome for Biden: Some of the potential donors he could win with a strong performance are giving Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, a new face, whose entire strategy of suspending the four early nominating states is tied to the possibility is that Biden faltered. Bloomberg, one of the richest men in the world with a net worth of nearly $ 60 billion, does not ask for money. He’s just looking for support that could take Biden’s financial opportunities. In his campaign, only $ 9 million was paid in cash at the beginning of the year.

Biden’s patronage has to compete with Buttigieg and with Senator Elizabeth Warren and Sanders, who have raised massive amounts of online donors in small dollars that were far less generous to Biden.

Alex Sink, a democratic donor who hosted Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race, said many donors are holding back and waiting to see how Biden is doing. They are also open to Bloomberg, whose campaign Sink asked last week to attend an event in Tampa.

“I really wanted to do it because, like so many others, I am curious and interested and concerned about who our candidate will be and how we will beat Trump,” she said. “Most of my friends don’t know who to vote for yet.”

Biden’s aides said for months that he had to win neither in Iowa nor on February 11 in New Hampshire because he was in Nevada’s area code on February 22, in the area code on February 29 in South Carolina and on March 3 in New Hampshire More than a third of the Democratic national delegates were better positioned in a single day.

However, that never meant that Biden had a bad performance in Iowa and New Hampshire. The approach was also expensive and required extensive campaign reserves to fund advertising and personnel in Nevada, South Carolina, and delegate-rich states like California and Texas.

Biden has a campaign footprint on the March primary card with paid employees or volunteer offices in 13 states. But his cash flow raises questions about how far he can strengthen his existing business. His troubled financial situation is underscored by an affiliated Super PAC that spent more on Iowa ads than the campaign itself, but still struggles to raise money and has little left over to Iowa.

“Will he have as much money as Bernie Sanders? Probably not. But it doesn’t matter – all you need is enough petrol to finish the race, ”said John Morgan, a plaintiff’s lawyer in Florida and one of Biden’s top fundraisers.

Freeman and Morgan agreed that Biden had to be in the top 3 in New Hampshire and ideally as a top moderator. This reflects what the quiet hope of Biden’s team was to go to Monday’s gatherings. They didn’t expect them to win. However, they hoped that Iowa could emerge as a clear alternative to Sanders, a democratic socialist and leader of the progressive base of the left.

A two-way race between Sanders and the former vice president, the Biden confidants said, would open the financial spigot, consolidate its advantages among the non-white voters, and win the skeptical white moderates who now join Buttigieg or Klobuchar.

“This is my conversation with people: if Bernie Sanders is the candidate, would you vote for him?” Said Morgan. “If not, then back Joe.”

Biden did the same on Tuesday’s campaign and hammered Sanders as directly as he had for weeks. “It is time to look at health care,” he said when comparing his proposal to expand existing insurance markets with a “public option” to Sander’s “Medicare for All” idea. Sanders has been pushing for deposit insurance for 30 years, said Biden, and “hasn’t moved an inch.”

The problem, Freeman said, is that a poor start in Iowa makes facing the Biden-Sanders much more difficult. “I don’t think any of these conversations are going on with potential new donors today,” he said.

Still, Buttigieg and Klobuchar have their own challenges if they hope to replace Biden as the establishment’s alleged favorite. Both have negligible non-white support, and Klobuchar in particular has far more financial barriers than Biden.

Clay Middleton, a South Carolina Democrat who worked for Clinton in 2016, and Cory Booker’s now suspended campaign in this presidential cycle, said that Iowa did not have to bury Biden, but that he and any other candidate were on a delicate path to get around Piling delegates forward.

“The conditions are not the same now,” said Middleton, referring to Biden dropping his 2008 offer after Barack Obama won the 2008 convictions. “Does he have infrastructure in South Carolina to win four of the seven congressional districts, and does he have infrastructure in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, as part of his Super Tuesday strategy? That is the real test. “

