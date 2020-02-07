Iowa Caucuses: Meltdown Reveals Democratic Failure

Advertisement

Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to supporters on February 3, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Brian Snyder / Reuters)

It reveals the failure of the Grand Democrats.

The Iowa Caucuses on Monday evening were an epic failure for the Democrats. Thanks to a voting program marked by asterisks from Obama and Hillary Clinton campaigns, the final results are not yet available at the time of this release early Thursday morning. The party, desperately trying to control every American’s health care options, energy purchases, consumer choices, and more, couldn’t smoothly host a caucus and count its votes. As the Washington Post’s Marc Thiessen explained, the Democrats created a voting system that was so unnecessarily complicated that it made it an almost fatal problem. Even worse, arrogant Democrats rejected the Department of Homeland Security’s offer to test the security and reliability of this technology.

The Democrats were so busy hallucinating about non-existent Russian collusion and being obsessed with Ukraine-O-Rama that they never noticed the electoral fiasco that ticked like a briefcase bomb right under their ripped noses.

This unbroken fiasco should deprive Democrats of the right to claim that they have any idea of ​​what they are doing. This confusion again confirms that practically everything the Democrats touch turns to manure.

The impeachment process of the Democrats should push President Donald J. Trump out of office or be more likely to leave him bleeding on the floor while his re-election plans are in ruins.

Instead, the U.S. Senate trumped Trump on Wednesday after the House Democrats voted against the president on December 18 without the Republicans’ consent for abuse of power and congressional obstruction. But instead of political bleeding, the unfortunate Democrats gave him a transfusion.

“President Donald Trump’s job approval rate has risen to 49 percent, the highest in Gallup polls since taking office in 2017,” Jeffrey M. Jones wrote on Tuesday for the Gallup website. “His approval of 94 percent among Republicans has increased 6 percentage points since the beginning of January and is 3 points higher than his previous best performance among his fellow party friends. The 42 percent approval rate among the independents has increased by 5 points and shows three more surveys as his best in this group. The Democrats’ approval is 7 percent, a slight decrease of 10 percent. “

Trump’s brightening halo illuminates a path for the GOP.

“As Trump’s job approval rate has improved, the Republican Party’s image has also improved,” Jones said. “Now 51 percent of Americans see the Republican Party positively, compared to 43 percent in September. It is the first time since 2005 that the GOP favor exceeds 50 percent. “

“45 percent of Americans now have a positive opinion of the Democratic Party, a slight decrease of 48 percent in September.”

“The polls also found that 48 percent of Americans are Republicans or are leaning towards that party compared to 44 percent of Democrats,” Jones concluded. “Recent Gallup polls had found a fairly even distribution of partisans after the Democratic Party had much of an advantage in 2019.”

Aside from the impeachment disaster, the Democrats don’t seem to be able to do everything right.

Large cities, run by Democrats like New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle, are crowded outdoors with insane land soldiers, drunks and drug addicts. These urban centers are teeming with trash, hypodermic needles, human waste and rats. In downtown LA, fleas are suspected of having transferred rodent typhoid to up to six LAPD officers and Elizabeth Greenwood, a city attorney general.

While “the homeless” turn sidewalks and gutters into toilets, the resulting drain bypasses the sewage treatment plants and flows directly through rain gutters into the Pacific Ocean, migrates to E. coli and suffers from marine mammals.

Crime rises in large democratic jurisdictions as the left-wing anti-police hate handcuff police. California’s Proposition 47 essentially decriminalized property theft under $ 950. The predictable result? A burgeoning shoplifting industry.

New York’s new “bail reform” frees criminal suspects soon after their arrest. This results in a turbo-charged relapse. A Gotham crook was repeatedly arrested, released, and arrested again in six bank robberies. Since he successfully used handwritten demands instead of a weapon to steal money, his “non-violent” behavior was not a big deal in the new “reform” of the Democrats.

“It’s almost a lawless society right now,” a source told the New York Post. In 2020 there were 16.4 percent more crimes, including 34.7 percent more robberies, 40.7 percent more victims of shootings and 70 percent jump in car thefts. “Criminals now know that there are no consequences for their actions, and they create chaos for innocent people in New York City.”

This situation has become fatal. The “reform” of the Empire State includes new rules that give defenders the names of witnesses to crimes for which their clients have been charged. As reported by the New York Post on Thursday, Nassau county officials believe that MS-13 members have killed Wilmer Maldonado, who was willing to testify against the murderous gang. The judicial protection order that shielded Maldonado’s identity was replaced by the new regulations of the State of New York. In December, prosecutors called the legal team of an arrested suspect after Maldonado. Maldonado was found behind an abandoned house in New Cassel on Sunday. He had been beaten to death.

“The system failed,” Patrick Ryder, police commissioner of the Nassau district, told journalists on Wednesday. “This man is dead because we haven’t done enough … and this law doesn’t help us.”

Government schools are largely a system of institutionalized child abuse in democratic districts. While millions of students are being cheated of learning, the teacher unions are paying a sideways glance to democratic politicians. Most happily adhere to one of the most vulgar and corrupt symbioses in this country.

Americans escape high taxes, large democratic states like California, Illinois and New York, and flee to Republican states like Arizona, Texas and Florida.

And now the neo-socialist Democratic Party, which cannot organize a peasant caucus, is promising to nationalize health care, clear America’s borders and block the ICE. Democrats want to prove illegal foreigners with free tuition, free medical treatment, driver’s licenses and even local ballot papers. Democrats crave more volatile cities and volatile states to protect sometimes violent criminals of illegal foreigners from the federal immigration authorities. Democrats want inmates to choose from their prison cells and hope to inflict a $ 33 trillion Green New Deal on American taxpayers.

For the Americans it is long over, the democratic party “Hell, no!” Accept.

Last but not least, we hope that Monday’s collapse will finally kill the Iowa Caucuses. This strange quarterly exercise has perverse and extremely destructive side effects as a failed experimental drug.

Politicians, particularly presidential candidates, buy the voices of Hawkeye state farmers by promising them a parade of subsidies, safeguards and mandates to purchase their production. Without the caucuses in Iowa and the desire to bribe these farmers, the ethanol program would have died mercifully. Unfortunately, President Trump also joined this boondoggle.

Turning food into fuel is foolishness. The ethanol, soybean, and other wasteful and distorting programs that Iowans pay for their votes with taxpayers’ money should be plowed in like last season’s corn stalks.

The sinking of the Iowa Caucuses could end the lustful embrace of politicians and subsidy-hungry farmers.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News associate, editor of National Review Online, and a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research.