Iowa Caucuses bring personal contact back into politics

Sen. Bernie Sanders greets supporters after a lecture in a field office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on February 2, 2020. (Mike Segar / Reuters)

They offer a rare opportunity to bring personal contact back into politics.

As American as apple pie and as strange as Groundhog Day, the Iowa Caucuses attract national attention every four years. Now, after the catastrophic Democratic debacle at Caucus Night, the bell finally seems to ring after Iowa’s first status in the nation. But ending the Iowa Caucuses would be an equally colossal mistake and would turn our future nomination competitions into national mini-elections powered by soulless rallies and multi-million dollar advertising campaigns. Non-traditional candidates like Pete Buttigieg won’t stand a chance. Bernie Sanders is laughed at from the donor rooms filled with smoke. The next Barack Obama is told to “wait for his turn”.

So don’t throw the sweet corn out with the compost – save the Iowa caucuses and save America again.

What makes me an expert? Not really. For a few wonderful years, I had the pleasure of basking in the mirror of the Iowa Republican Caucuses in 2016 and acting as the spokesman for the Iowa Republican Party. I was treated by every well-known reporter you can think of as treating a person of importance, which I really wasn’t. Even the presidential candidates shone – my wife and mother (a Connecticut voter at the time!) Received frequent and funny calls from Senator Lindsey Graham as he ran his unfortunate run. It was fun, fun.

But it was more than just fun, it was important. Michael Bloomberg’s B-52-style campaign with carpet-bombarded television ads shows what politics could look like without Iowa: TV ads and national news hits that bring sausage production straight to the living room of the United States, but only through strong filters. The “authentic” tweets we read have been survey tested. “Off-the-cuff” notes during a CNN town hall are actually written and rewritten by communication workers. and debates are screenplays that are badly read by amateur actors.

In Iowa (and New Hampshire, I guess) Candidates are forced out of their comfort zones into a house race where rubber-chicken dinners, crazy local traditions and sharp-eyed citizens with sharper knives are waiting for them. Can you imagine Joe Biden, former Vice President of the United States, resident of the Naval Observatory, Air Force Two traveler and Motorcade who is available for every Must Meet Local Activist? Yes, even the current president – the Trump Tower occupier, a well-known billionaire and owner of a personal helicopter – was swept outside by the madness of the Iowa caucus.

A special story I remember was the 2015 Iowa CyHawk game, in which the two major state schools – Iowa State (the Cyclones) and the University of Iowa (the Hawkeyes) – played each other in football. The Iowa GOP decided to open a tailgate and invite candidates to speak, which was a fantastic concept. In fact, hundreds of increasingly drunk students flooded our booth and scared off candidates. As the desire for war increased, they asked to visit the then Trump candidate. We had no power to ask for anything, but we asked his staff. We asked and begged that The Donald come to visit and submit to the sweaty crowd of beer-soaked audiences. And . , , he has! He came! The prospective president, guarded by burly security forces and chased by a student cloud drenched in alcohol, came for a quick round of handshakes and hellfire before hurling it back into the stadium.

The Caucuses create many moments like this – some insignificant ones like the one just mentioned and some essential ones like when Senator Warren was challenged for her student loan. Or when Mitt Romney replied to an interjection at the state fair: “Companies are people, my friend!” the hoi polloi.

No, Iowans have no monopoly on common sense. Other states could certainly force the candidates to eat their humble cake at the local fundraiser. But which state? Some argue convincingly that the first country should be more diverse. You will certainly find states that are more diverse than Iowa, but you will never find a state that matches the American population structure. And if you do that, it won’t be perfect in four years. Or it does not fit perfectly with the democratic or republican basis at that time.

Even the most passionate defender of the caucuses cannot invent a diverse population in a state that is 90 percent white. But a defender can cry out for context. Who was the most affected by the small black population in Iowa in this cycle? It wasn’t Cory Booker or Kamala Harris – one of them was taken over by poor campaign management, the other by a bad candidate. It was Joe Biden who has voted the most with African-American voters in this cycle and who would have liked a larger black population in Iowa on Monday evening.

Finally, we have the fairness argument: it is not fair for a state to hand out the three coveted tickets. However, it’s not about getting in the top three in Iowa, it’s about meeting and exceeding expectations. Since it was almost 50 years ago that Iowa came first, there are certain rules of thumb for the results. Julian Castro was – foolishly in my opinion – badly expected because Iowa has a small Latin American population. On the Republican side, it’s always assumed (wrongly, but okay) that evangelical, cutting-edge guys do well while moderates fight. Regardless of whether this is wrong or right, candidates can play against or against these expectations. In 2008, it wasn’t a big deal for Mike Huckabee to win the decision, but it was a surprise for a Mormon Massachusetts governor to take a strong second place. In 2016 it was a shocking wake-up call when Bernie Sanders almost defeated the apparent heiress Hillary Clinton.

If a candidate builds a camp in Iowa and is outside the top 3 for a year before the gatherings, he’s cooked. But it’s not Iowa’s fault – it’s hers. They weren’t good enough, and Iowa had a hard time telling them. If you feel like a better shot is waiting for New Hampshire, South Carolina or later, you can set up a camp in this state, tell anyone who is speaking that is listening that Iowa doesn’t matter, and get it up and running. If you can get your donors (the real first in the nation) to believe you too, you are spot on.

If you change the rules now, the political gods can help the next cycle candidates. How do you prepare for a regional Superprimar campaign? How do you spin results? More importantly, how can the press interpret these results? This will lead to an even more confusing and chaotic situation than the one we just experienced in Iowa.

However, it is clear that some serious reforms need to be carried out. The leadership of the Iowa Democratic Party has to go as soon as this catastrophe is graciously put to bed. It was only four years ago that the Republicans had a perfect caucus, and the Democrats were fighting with their own (Chernobyl-level warning bells should have been triggered). This is enough time to prepare the process for what everyone knew would be the most seen caucus in a while. Instead, did they spend $ 70,000 on an app a few months before Caucus Night? Confusing and unforgivable behavior.

The Iowa Democratic Party cannot be entrusted with the great responsibility of leading the caucus. And while the Iowa GOP is currently headed by the country’s best state chairman and executive director, it won’t take forever. For this reason, the state of Iowa must provide financial and financial resources to support all future presidential candidates. Keep the crazy rules, keep the party’s aspect, but entrust vote counting and logistics to the state and its larger resources. It’s a strange setup, but one that requires Iowa’s extremely important status. It’s easy to suggest, but difficult to implement – and one that only the great state of Iowa can do with some of the hardest and smartest people I’ve ever met.

So, as a true conservative, I should end my passionate request to keep things as they are and not to try to perfect an inherently imperfect process. Like another strange American tradition – Groundhog Day – the caucuses are best seen in context. Nobody goes crazy if Punxsutawney Phil predicts more winter because that would be ridiculous. The caucuses should be seen for what they are – an interesting barometer of public opinion and a candidate’s ability to connect with the voters of a state at the same time. Maintain tradition, keep politics fun, put the results in context and get involved.

Charlie Szold is a former Republican campaign agent who served as communications director for the Iowa Republican Party in 2015 and 2016. He now has a non-political deal with two other reformed activists.