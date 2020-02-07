Iowa Caucuses: Bernie Sanders Youth Vote shows up, Generation X stays at home

Advertisement

Rebel Codi, a supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders, tries to lure supporters into the Sanders area of ​​the Maple Grove Methodist Church in West Des Moines, Iowa, February 3, 2020. (Jim Bourg / Reuters)

The final results are still unclear, but it seems certain that Sanders won the most votes. He has to thank young voters for his victory.

Even though the results of the Iowa Caucus are affected by reports of inaccuracies, and it remains uncertain whether Bernie Sanders or Pete Buttigieg won more “state delegate equivalents”, it is clear that Sanders won the most votes. The Vermont socialist defeated the former mayor of South Bend, Ind. 24.8 percent to 21.3 percent in the first round and 26.6 percent to 25.0 percent in the last round (after the candidates had chosen candidates) who did not meet the criteria). The 15 percent profitability threshold turned to candidates who did so.

How did Sanders win?

The weekend before Iowans got together, Sanders predicted that he would only win with a historically high number of Iowans that showed up on Monday night. “I think if there is little turnout, we will lose that election. If there is a high turnout, we will win that election, ”said Sanders Iowans, who gathered in front of the Caucus in Des Moines on Friday. “Our job is to create the highest turnout in the history of the Iowa Caucuses.”

As it turned out, there was no such record participation. The turnout was hardly above the level of 2016 and far below the enormous level of 2008:

2004: 125,000

2008: 239,000

2016: 171,500

2020: 172,500

Still, Bernie won. As I found out two weeks before the meetings here, it was an open question how many young voters would show up: “In 2016, under 18-year-olds accounted for only 18 percent of the democratic gatherings in Iowa. In 2008, 23 percent of the Iowa Democratic Caucus citizens were represented by under 30 voters. If the turnout for 2020 is closer to 2008 than to 2016, it could trigger the election to Sanders. “Despite the overall modest turnout, that’s exactly what happened. According to Iowa polls, 24 percent of voters under the age of 30 were eligible to vote. That’s six points more than in 2016 and one point more than in 2008 when young voters helped Barack Obama to victory. These voters preferred Sanders over Buttigieg by almost 30 points, 48 ​​to 19 percent, as did voters aged 30 to 44 by ten points, 33 to 23 percent.

If 2020 saw more young people than 2016, but the total number of voters remained the same, who didn’t show up this time? The proportion of people over 65 remained roughly the same: in 2016 it was 28 percent and in 2020 27 percent. Joe Biden took first place in this group and prevailed against Amy Klobuchar with 33 to 22 percent, which was not enough to overcome his poor overall performance. The group that shrank among voters was voters between the ages of 45 and 64 who made up 36 percent of the democratic population in 2016, but only 28 percent in 2020.

Oddly enough, these voters were the only age group that Buttigieg wore: they preferred him to Biden by eight points, 26 to 18 percent. While Sanders is strong among young voters and weak among old voters and Biden has the opposite problem, Buttigieg’s coalition was much more evenly distributed among voters of all ages in Iowa:

17 to 29 year olds: 19 percent

30-44: 23 percent

45-64: 26 percent

65 and older: 21 percent

One of the puzzling questions this week is why the proportion of voters between the ages of 45 and 64 has shrunk. This cohort, born between 1956 and 1975, is obviously no longer the same as in 2016, but there are many overlaps. What explains the lack of enthusiasm?

Have Gen Xers and Younger Boomers Just Become Less Democratic in Iowa? Was the cohort closest to retirement startled by Sander’s relentless allegations that Biden would cut social security and stay home? Were the Gen-Xers so sad about the lack of Beto O’Rourke, the “epitome of Generation X”, on the ballot paper that they protested the Caucuses?

Perhaps the next competitions will give us a better idea of ​​the answer. On to New Hampshire.